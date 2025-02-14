Ilia Topuria scoffs at Jon Jones being compared to Khabib and Islam in UFC GOAT debate
Khabib Nurmagomedov next to Jon Jones in terms of legacy? Not a chance, says Ilia Topuria.
The former UFC lightweight champion retired on top of the sport in 2020, Nurmagomedov laying down the gloves at 29-0 as arguably the best lightweight in UFC history. Some take Nurmagomedov's super dominant career to even farther lengths, labeling him as the greatest fighter of all time.
Merab Dvalishvili trolls UFC star Sean O’Malley with hilarious Valentine’s Day post
Topuria Puts Jon Jones Above Dagestan
Of course, everybody has a different rendition on who the MMA 'GOAT' is - popular opinion weighing in the favor of two-division UFC Champion Jon Jones. "Bones" is Ilia Topuria's pick as well, the UFC featherweight champion.
"Has to be Jon Jones," Topuria said on the Fullsend Podcast. "You have to give the credit to that man because to me it's too fun when I see people comparing him with the Dagestani guys, even with Khabib, with Islam [Makhachev]."
"All the respect to all the champions, but for example, Khabib, he has how many? 14-15 fights in the UFC..."
"Jon Jones has 15 title defenses," Topuria added. "For me, he's the number one."
In actuality, Nurmagomedov has 13 fights in the UFC and Jones has 12 title defenses, though he'd have more if the former light heavyweight champion hadn't been stripped to his title twice, once for a hit-and-run incident and the other a drug test suspension.
Jones does hold the record for most title fight wins at 16, only helping his case as the greatest fighter of all time, clearing wave after wave of champions and contenders in his heyday.
What Khabib & Makhachev Have Done
The retired Nurmagomedov has 4 title fights to his name, his title defenses against Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, and Justin Gaethje. Nurmagomedov absolutely dominated the competition, beating Rafael Dos Anjos, Michael Johnson, Edson Barboza, and more at 155lbs.
Lionel Messi in the boxing ring? WWE's Logan Paul dismisses Conor McGregor fight for fight with soccer legend
Reigning UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev, a protege of Nurmagomedov's, broke his record for most title defenses at the weight class (4) with a submission win of Renato Moicano at UFC 311 earlier this year - still having a ways to go before he's in the MMA GOAT conversation himself.
More UFC & MMA News
• Former UFC rival criticizes Dominick Cruz after injury, ‘Wish I would’ve retired him'
• Islam Makhachev drops update on next fight, teases 'offer' from Dana White & UFC
• (Exclusive) Fabricio Andrade talks 2025 plans after incredible MMA return at ONE 170
• Long-retired UFC Hall of Famer considers fighting again at 50 years old
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.