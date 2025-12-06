UFC 323: Dvalishvili vs. Yan 2 full card, start time, odds, how to watch

UFC 323 marks the end of an era: the final U.S. pay-per-view fans will need to pay for through ESPN+ on Saturday night. Fourteen fights will grace the Octagon from Las Vegas, which will see a championship doubleheader at the top: a rematch between Merab Dvalishvili and Petr Yan alongside a co-feature flyweight title fight between Alexandre Pantoja and Joshua Van.

All the main card fighters met the media Thursday to discuss the festivities, as Dvalishvili tries to become the first fighter in UFC history with four successful title defenses in the same year.

Dvalishvili won the first fight in March 2023, earning a unanimous decision as part of his current 14-fight win streak. The bantamweight champion told reporters he expects a different fight, however.

“I’m sure he will make a lot of adjustments,” Dvalishvili said. “I have to keep the same energy. I think it will be different because I think this time I will be more technical, I will show more skill, but he will be the aggressive one. He will chase me. I’m sure he will try to knock me out. That’s the only way he can stop me.”

Merab Dvalishvili Chases UFC History

Oct 4, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, UNITED STATES; Merab Dvalishvili (red gloves) reacts after the fight against Cory Sandhagen (blue gloves) during UFC 320 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Yan, meanwhile, claims he was injured.

“In my first fight [with Dvalishvili], I fought him with one arm,” Yan said.

Dvalishvili took offense to that.

“Petr, you are better than this. Stop making excuses. Please, no excuses. When I will beat you [at UFC 323], what excuse are you going to make? Tell me now,” Dvalishvili said. “Are you going to make excuses when I will beat you again? Tell me now, please.”

Yan stayed quiet, as the pair will settle their differences on fight night.

Pantoja remained humble entering his fight against the always durable Van, who promises fireworks.

“He hasn’t had a lot of wars like I’ve had in this division,” Pantoja said. “He looks fresh, very young. But I can understand he wasn’t 100% in that fight with Royval because he took it on short notice. I can expect a better version. I take this guy very seriously, and that’s why I want to prove my best version of that.”

When Is UFC 323?

Jeff Bottari-Zuffa LL

Below is the full bout order alongside odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Main card (Start time 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV)

Main Event: Merab Dvalishvili (-410) vs. Petr Yan 2 (+320), UFC bantamweight title

Merab Dvalishvili (-410) vs. Petr Yan 2 (+320), UFC bantamweight title Co-Main Event: Alexandre Pantoja (-230) vs. Joshua Van (+190), UFC flyweight title

Alexandre Pantoja (-230) vs. Joshua Van (+190), UFC flyweight title Brandon Moreno (+102) vs. Tatsuro Taira (-122), flyweight

Henry Cejudo (+205) vs. Payton Talbott (-250), bantamweight

Jan Blachowicz (-115) vs. Bogdan Guskov (-105), light heavyweight

Preliminary card (Start time 6 p.m. ET, ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass, FX, ESPN2)

Featured Prelim: Grant Dawson (-250) vs. Manuel Torres (+205), lightweight

Grant Dawson (-250) vs. Manuel Torres (+205), lightweight Terrance McKinney (+105) vs. Chris Duncan (-125), lightweight

Maycee Barber (-198) vs. Karine Silva (+164), flyweight

Nazim Sadykhov (+140) vs. Fares Ziam (-166), lightweight

Marvin Vettori (-125) vs. Bruno Ferreira (+105), middleweight

Edson Barboza (+300) vs. Jalin Turner (-380), lightweight

Iwo Baraniewski (-192) vs. Ibo Aslan (+160), light heavyweight

Mansur Abdul-Malik (-1450) vs. Antonio Trocoli (+750), middleweight

Muhammad Naimov (+195) vs. Mairon Santos (-238), featherweight

