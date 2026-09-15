Brian Ortega Rips UFC Fans Amid Speculation of Avoiding Renato Moicano Fight
Former UFC featherweight title challenger Brian Ortega confirmed the promotion's statement released Monday night that he is indeed injured and won't compete on UFC 331 Saturday night.
Ortega was originally scheduled to fight Renato Moicano on the main card before the fight was scrapped just five days before the event. While the UFC didn't share the extent of Ortega's injury, Ortega himself did.
In a post on social media, Ortega shared that he suffered a cut that prevented him from being fully cleared. Ortega wrote that he intends to make a quick turnaround before the year ends.
"This one hurts," Ortega wrote. "I have to pull out of the fight because of the stitches in my eye. I’m on weight, I’ve been training my a** off, and this has honestly been one of the best camps I’ve ever had."
Ortega said he had no idea the stiches would derail the fight altogether, but he said he looks forward to restarting camp in the immediate near future.
Why Brian Ortega Pulled Out of UFC 331
"I was really looking forward to fighting at home in Los Angeles in front of my family, friends, and everyone who’s been supporting me," Ortega added. "My next fight is soon, so I’m getting right back to training. We’ve brought some new people into camp, and I’m excited to show you guys a new side of me."
Ortega didn't specify which event UFC fans would expect him to return at, but he did give a timetable for when he might enter the Octagon after all.
"Thank you to everyone who’s been supporting me through all of this," Ortega concluded. "I’ll see you guys in November."
In a follow-up video, Ortega claimed that a jiu-jitsu exercise turned into a headbutt and led to his withdrawal from the fight. Ortega said it was a "freak accident," but after getting advice from his team and the UFC, he had little choice than to pull out.
Brian Ortega Clarifies UFC 331 Withdrawl
He also had a message to the so-called fans who suggested he decided not to fight on purpose.
"You guys are stupid people, among stupid people," Ortega said in a short video to those who don't see his point of view. "I'm not even gonna sugarcoat that s***. You guys are some dumba**es. For those of you who are mad because I pulled out and you genuinely wanted to watch me fight and you're mad at the situation, I'm sorry."
Ortega will try to snap a two-fight losing streak if he returns to the UFC fully healthy.
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Zain Bando is a combat sports columnist and reporter for Gameday Media’s MMA Knockout. A Northwestern Medill School of Journalism and Illinois alumnus, Bando specializes in tactical analysis, breaking news, and exclusive executive interviews across the UFC and PFL. His versatile background also includes extensive Big Ten football and men’s basketball coverage, with bylines featured in The Sporting News, FanSided, and Men's Journal. Contact him at zainbando99@gmail.com.Follow @zainbando99