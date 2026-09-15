Brian Ortega Rips UFC Fans Amid Speculation of Avoiding Renato Moicano Fight

Former UFC featherweight title challenger Brian Ortega confirmed the promotion's statement released Monday night that he is indeed injured and won't compete on UFC 331 Saturday night.

Ortega was originally scheduled to fight Renato Moicano on the main card before the fight was scrapped just five days before the event. While the UFC didn't share the extent of Ortega's injury, Ortega himself did.

In a post on social media, Ortega shared that he suffered a cut that prevented him from being fully cleared. Ortega wrote that he intends to make a quick turnaround before the year ends.

"This one hurts," Ortega wrote. "I have to pull out of the fight because of the stitches in my eye. I’m on weight, I’ve been training my a** off, and this has honestly been one of the best camps I’ve ever had."

Ortega said he had no idea the stiches would derail the fight altogether, but he said he looks forward to restarting camp in the immediate near future.

Why Brian Ortega Pulled Out of UFC 331

Sep 14, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Brian Ortega of the United States (red gloves) fights Diego Lopes of Brazil (blue bloves) during Riyadh Season Noche UFC 306 at The Sphere. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

"I was really looking forward to fighting at home in Los Angeles in front of my family, friends, and everyone who’s been supporting me," Ortega added. "My next fight is soon, so I’m getting right back to training. We’ve brought some new people into camp, and I’m excited to show you guys a new side of me."

Ortega didn't specify which event UFC fans would expect him to return at, but he did give a timetable for when he might enter the Octagon after all.

"Thank you to everyone who’s been supporting me through all of this," Ortega concluded. "I’ll see you guys in November."

In a follow-up video, Ortega claimed that a jiu-jitsu exercise turned into a headbutt and led to his withdrawal from the fight. Ortega said it was a "freak accident," but after getting advice from his team and the UFC, he had little choice than to pull out.

Brian Ortega Clarifies UFC 331 Withdrawl

Dec 7, 2018; Toronto, ON, Canada; Brian Ortega poses as he weighs in during weigh-ins for UFC 231 at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

He also had a message to the so-called fans who suggested he decided not to fight on purpose.

"You guys are stupid people, among stupid people," Ortega said in a short video to those who don't see his point of view. "I'm not even gonna sugarcoat that s***. You guys are some dumba**es. For those of you who are mad because I pulled out and you genuinely wanted to watch me fight and you're mad at the situation, I'm sorry."

Ortega will try to snap a two-fight losing streak if he returns to the UFC fully healthy.