Islam Makhachev’s coach takes clear stance on potential Ilia Topuria fight
Javier Mendez says Islam Makhachev welcomes all challengers, and that includes UFC Featherweight Champion Ilia Topuria.
Lightweight Champion Makhachev is taking names at 155lbs, defending his title four times against fighters who got their start at 145 in Renato Moicano, Dustin Poirier, and then-champ Alexander Volkanovski, twice.
A former foe of Topuria's, Volkanovski challenged for the lightweight title twice while he was featherweight champion, both times unsuccessfully.
Javier Mendez On Potential For Makhachev vs. Topuria
Moving up a division because of weight cutting issues, Ariel Helwani reports Ilia Topuria's next fight could as early as International Fight Week against Islam Makhachev after vacating the featherweight title earlier this week.
In the past, Makhachev has brushed off Topuria as a potential opponent, but his coach Javier Mendez doesn't think he's against taking the superfight - even if it's another former featherweight.
"All Islam needs is 2 months to prepare for anybody. He's not gonna care who he fights," Mendez told Submission Radio. "He's not gonna say no [to Ilia]. If that's who they offer, if that's who's on the table for Islam, that's what Islam's gonna do. That's just the way he is, he's a true warrior."
"We're champion, we're #1 for a reason," Mendez added. "We're not supposed to reject any person they throw in front of you."
Islam Makhachev's title reign has been one wild ride, the lightweight champion not one to shy away from a fight. Makhachev defended his title against Renato Moicano on a day's notice his last time out at UFC 311 after Arman Tsarukyan withdrew, and he also fought Alexander Volkanovski on short notice a year prior at UFC 294.
If longtime coach Javier Mendez knows anything about Islam Makhachev, it's his championship mentality and willingness to fight anyone the UFC puts in front of him.
