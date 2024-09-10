MMA Knockout

Dana White's Contender Series Week 5 Live Results & Highlights

Find out who earned UFC contracts on Week 5 of DWCS.

Drew Beaupre

(Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Season 8 of Dana White’s Contender Series rolls on this Tuesday, as 10 fighters are set to enter the Octagon in Las Vegas, NV and fight for UFC contracts on Week 5.

Unbeaten Prospects and One Returnee at DWCS

Corrine Laframboise vs. Nicolle Caliari. / (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

The action will kick off in the women’s flyweight division when Corrine Laframboise returns from a two-and-a-half-year layoff to face Brazil’s Nicolle Caliari, followed by a bantamweight tilt featuring a pair of unbeaten talents in Otar Tanzilov and Josias Musasa.

Ex-Title Challenger Eyes UFC Return with Contender Series Fight

Josias Musasa vs. Otari Tanzilov. / (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

The next bout will see Yousri Belgaroui make his second appearance on DWCS when he meets Taiga Iwasaki, who is stepping in to face the former GLORY kickboxer after Anvarbek Daniyalbekov was forced to withdraw from the middleweight matchup.

Taiga Iwasaki vs. Yousri Belgaroui. / (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Things then move to the lightweight division when Fury FC standout Kody Steele takes on Quemuel Ottoni, and in the night’s featured bout HEX Fight Series Light Heavyweight Champion Navajo Stirling will put his unbeaten record on the line against Phillip Latu.

Navajo Stirling vs. Philip Latu. / (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Dana White's Contender Series Results & Highlights (Season 8, Week 4)

All 10 fighters successfully made weight on Monday ahead of their respective matchups. The card is set to kick off at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+, so be sure to check back here for live results and highlights once the action starts.

Dana White's Contender Series Season 8, Week 5 (8:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

Light Heavyweight: Navajo Stirling vs. Phillip Latu

Lightweight: Kody Steele vs. Quemuel Ottoni

Middleweight: Yousri Belgaroui vs. Taiga Iwasaki

Bantamweight: Otar Tanzilov vs. Josias Musasa

Women’s Flyweight: Corinne Laframboise vs. Nicolle Caliari

Drew Beaupre

DREW BEAUPRE

Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.

