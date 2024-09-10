Dana White's Contender Series Week 5 Live Results & Highlights
Season 8 of Dana White’s Contender Series rolls on this Tuesday, as 10 fighters are set to enter the Octagon in Las Vegas, NV and fight for UFC contracts on Week 5.
Unbeaten Prospects and One Returnee at DWCS
The action will kick off in the women’s flyweight division when Corrine Laframboise returns from a two-and-a-half-year layoff to face Brazil’s Nicolle Caliari, followed by a bantamweight tilt featuring a pair of unbeaten talents in Otar Tanzilov and Josias Musasa.
Ex-Title Challenger Eyes UFC Return with Contender Series Fight
The next bout will see Yousri Belgaroui make his second appearance on DWCS when he meets Taiga Iwasaki, who is stepping in to face the former GLORY kickboxer after Anvarbek Daniyalbekov was forced to withdraw from the middleweight matchup.
Things then move to the lightweight division when Fury FC standout Kody Steele takes on Quemuel Ottoni, and in the night’s featured bout HEX Fight Series Light Heavyweight Champion Navajo Stirling will put his unbeaten record on the line against Phillip Latu.
Dana White's Contender Series Results & Highlights (Season 8, Week 4)
All 10 fighters successfully made weight on Monday ahead of their respective matchups. The card is set to kick off at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+, so be sure to check back here for live results and highlights once the action starts.
Dana White's Contender Series Season 8, Week 5 (8:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+)
• Light Heavyweight: Navajo Stirling vs. Phillip Latu
• Lightweight: Kody Steele vs. Quemuel Ottoni
• Middleweight: Yousri Belgaroui vs. Taiga Iwasaki
• Bantamweight: Otar Tanzilov vs. Josias Musasa
• Women’s Flyweight: Corinne Laframboise vs. Nicolle Caliari
Read More UFC & MMA News
• Dana White Names his UFC Mount Rushmore
• Sean O’Malley Pitched Next Fight ‘Once He Loses to Merab' at UFC 306
• Dana White Reveals Return Date for Conor McGregor
• Mexican UFC Star Reveals Why He’s Not Fighting on UFC 306
Stick with MMA Knockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW.