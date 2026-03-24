Jake Paul Reveals Loaded Full Fight Card for Rousey vs. Carano Netflix MMA Event

Netflix and Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions appear to be pulling out all the stops for their first foray into the world of MMA.

Combat sports fans were left stunned in February with the announcement that UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey was coming out of retirement to meet fellow women’s MMA legend Gina Carano, live on Netflix at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, CA on May 16.

The addition of Nate Diaz vs. Mike Perry and former UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou vs. Philipe Lins significantly upped the stakes for the event, and now Paul has officially revealed a full 10-fight slate that features a number of massive names.

We are continuing to prove that MVP and Netflix can create blockbuster live experiences that bring together fans and fighters from everywhere to create the biggest nights in sport. This is what we do @MostVpromotions pic.twitter.com/jpYjYSMcSd — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) March 24, 2026

Rousey vs. Carano Card Adds Ex-UFC & ONE Championship Stars

The card will feature not one, but two former UFC heavyweight champions, as Junior dos Santos returns to MMA for the first time since 2022 to take on three-fight UFC veteran and current Karate Combat star Robelis Despaigne.

Junior dos Santos (blue gloves) defeats Derrick Lewis (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at InTrust Arena. | Kelly Ross-Imagn Images

Despaigne was cut from the UFC after following an 18-second knockout in his debut with back-to-back losses to Waldo Cortes-Acosta and Austen Lane. While the Cuban’s own UFC career ended up being lackluster, fellow UFC veteran Muhammad Mokaev went 7-0 in the promotion before he was famously released following a win over Manel Kape at UFC 304.

Muhammad Mokaev (red gloves) celebrates after defeating Jafel Filho (not pictured) during UFC 286 at O2 Arena. | Per Haljestam-Imagn Images

Mokaev, who boasts a 15-0 pro record following a stellar 23-0 amateur run, also won a one-off fight with Karate Combat and has picked up three MMA wins since leaving the UFC. “The Punisher” claimed the BRAVE CF flyweight belt in his most recent outing, and on May 16 he’ll face a huge test in Adriano Moraes, who was a multiple-time titleholder with ONE Championship.

Adriano Moraes fought Demetrious Johnson three times in ONE Championship. | (ONE Championship)

Alex Pereira's Sister Fights On Early Part Of Netflix Event

Hardcore MMA fans will also be interested to see the addition of Salahdine Parnasse, who will be competing in MMA outside of top Polish promotion KSW for the first time since 2017.

Salahdine Parnasse held multiple titles during his time with KSW. | (KSW)

Parnasse successfully defended the KSW lightweight belt for the fourth time in January when he knocked out UFC, Bellator, and PFL veteran Marcin Held. The 28-year-old will face one-time Bellator fighter Kenneth Cross, who has won four-straight fights dating back to 2024 and most recently captured the Tuff-N-Uff lightweight belt.

Aline Pereira, sister of UFC star Alex Pereira. | Pereira-Instagram

The other most-notable addition to the Rousey vs. Carano card is Aline Pereira, brother of current UFC star Alex Pereira. Although she only holds a 2-2 record in MMA, she’ll have the chance to win back-to-back MMA fights (five-straight overall if you count her 3-0 run in Karate Combat) when she takes on Jade Masson-Wong.

MVP MMA 1 Fight Card

• Main Event: Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano



• Co-Main Event: Francis Ngannou vs. Philipe Lins



• Nate Diaz vs. Mike Perry



• Lorenz Larkin vs. Jason Jackson



• Salahdine Parnasse vs. Kenneth Cross



• Junior dos Santos vs. Robelis Despaigne



• Muhammad Mokaev vs. Adriano Moraes



• Namo Fazil vs. Jake Babian



• David Mgoyan vs. Albert Morales



• Aline Pereira vs. Jade Masson-Wong