Jared Cannonier rallies to stop Gregory Rodrigues in UFC Fight Night main event
The UFC's return to Las Vegas, NV was headlined by a middleweight clash between Jared Cannonier and Gregory Rodrigues.
Cannonier Rallies To Finish Rodrigues
Entering the night on a two-fight skid, former title challenger Cannonier was tasked with defending his spot in the middleweight rankings against the surging Rodrigues in Las Vegas.
UFC Fight Night live results & highlights for Jared Cannonier vs. Gregory Rodrigues
"Robocop" established himself as one of the more consistantly entertaining fighters on the roster after joining the UFC in 2021, and a first-round finish of Denius Tiuliulin at UFC 292 kicked off an impressive three-fight winning streak that set the Brazilian up for his first main event slot.
The unranked Rodrigues entered UFC Vegas 102 as more than a 2-1 favorite to defeat Cannonier, and the 32-year-old largely validated those pre-fight odds in a first round where he controlled the action and dropped the former title challenger.
"Killa Gorilla" came out aggressively in the second round and quickly flipped the script against his unranked opponent, and the third round saw both men bite down on their mouthpieces and exchange some huge punches before Cannonier dropped the Brazilian and landed some huge ground and pound just before the bell.
Ranked contender announces retirement after UFC Fight Night loss
Knowing that he'd hurt the Brazilian badly to close out the previous round, Cannonier backed Rodrigues to the fence early in the fourth and ended things with a brutal barrage of punches.
More UFC & MMA News
• Former UFC rival criticizes Dominick Cruz after injury, ‘Wish I would’ve retired him'
• Islam Makhachev drops update on next fight, teases 'offer' from Dana White & UFC
• (Exclusive) Fabricio Andrade talks 2025 plans after incredible MMA return at ONE 170
• Long-retired UFC Hall of Famer considers fighting again at 50 years old
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.