Jared Cannonier tells former foe he best wait on UFC title shot
Jared Cannonier thinks it's best for Nassourdine Imavov to play the waiting game.
Just two fights after a controversial TKO stoppage over Cannonier in Louisville last year, Imavov is now the #1 middleweight contender in the UFC. "The Sniper" nearly lost in his shootout against Cannonier, but Imavov was much-improved against Israel Adesanya and knocked him out in two rounds.
A week after, Dricus du Plessis successfully defended his middleweight title versus Sean Strickland, asking 'Is there no one else?' after the feat.
While Imavov outranks everybody in the division, all indications are Khamzat Chimaev is next in line for du Plessis. The undefeated #3 contender cracked the Top 5 with a jaw-wrenching submission win over Robert Whittaker at UFC 308 in October and carries unimaginable hype, far more than Imavov.
What Cannonier Would Do In Former Foe's Shoes
If Cannonier was in Imavov's position, which he has been before, the former title challenger says:
"I'd wait, right?" Cannonier told The Schmo. "I'd figure if he doesn't get it next, he would definitely be right after Khamzat. If he was guaranteed that spot, yeah, why not? Or risk it against who, [Caio] Borralho?"
Imavov rides a four-fight win streak, his last loss coming to Sean Strickland a little more than two years ago. Imavov has an 8-2 (1 NC) record in the UFC. The run is rivaled by the #6-ranked Caio Borralho, 7-0 in UFC, 17-1 as a pro overall.
"What would be best for him, probably to wait," Cannonier said of Imavov's next move, adding he wouldn't mind seeing Imavov vs. Borralho, even if it was risky.
Waiting on title opportunities has paid off for select contenders in the past, such as Sean O'Malley (300 days) and Belal Muhammad (448 days), but it's important to remember title fights are never guaranteed, especially in a sport as unpredictable and fast-moving as this one.
