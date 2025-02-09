MMA Knockout

Dricus du Plessis welcomes Khamzat Chimaev UFC fight, wants to be middleweight GOAT

Dricus du Plessis has made his plans crystal clear.

Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Dricus du Plessis has laid out his plans after taking a 2-0 lead in his fight series against Sean Strickland.

Du Plessis Discusses Future After UFC 312

After winning a unanimous decision Saturday night to earn himself his 23rd win in his last 25 MMA appearances, nine of which came in the UFC, du Plessis wants to call the shots at 185 pounds.

Dricus du Plessis put on a dominant display against Sean Strickland at UFC 312.
Dricus du Plessis put on a dominant display against Sean Strickland at UFC 312. / (Zuffa LLC)

“I have the world of respect for Alex Pereira. I think he’s the world’s pound-for-pound best,” du Plessis said at the post-fight presser Saturday night (Sunday afternoon locally). "I have the most respect for what he’s done in such a short period of time in the UFC, to come from another sport and what he’s done there."

UFC 312 du Plessis vs. Strickland 2 post-fight press conference live stream

DDP wants Khamzat Chimaev next

Du Plessis wants to fight Pereira at some point down the line but knows his first order of unfinished business is Khamzat Chimaev, middleweight's top contender.

Khamzat Chimaev fights Kevin Holland during UFC 279 at T-Mobile Arena.
Khamzat Chimaev fights Kevin Holland during UFC 279 at T-Mobile Arena. / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

"So yes, I want to share the Octagon with [Pereira]. I want to beat that guy. I’ve beaten Adesanya, who’s beaten him. I know I can beat him at 205 [pounds], 100 percent. But Khamzat is next. Khamzat is next.”

Du Plessis also said he has more lucrative goals by the time he finalizes his middleweight mark upon retirement.

“I want to make sure that this belt, that his middleweight title, that there is no question that I’m the GOAT of the middleweight division,” Du Plessis said. “I know that you have Anderson Silva, and in my mind, he’s the GOAT of this division, and you have Adesanya, who’s done incredible things."

Sean Strickland fights Dricus Du Plessis during UFC 297 at ScotiaBank Arena.
Sean Strickland fights Dricus Du Plessis during UFC 297 at ScotiaBank Arena. / Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

But, at the end of today, it's one fight at a time for the South African champ.

UFC CEO Dana White gives major respect to Dricus du Plessis: 'Don't change anything'

“But it’s not about how many times you just defend, it’s about who you fight or how you defend it, and in what period of time and who you’ve fought and making sure that there is no question that I am the best middleweight – and then going up. I’m not rushing that my next fight is Alex Pereira. No – I want Khamzat next.”

For now, the return of "Stillknocks" awaits.

Published
