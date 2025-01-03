Jeremy Stephens Open to Mike Perry BKFC Brawl: ‘People Probably Expect to See That'
Jeremy Stephens says he'd be up for a fight with Mike Perry.
Of course, the ex-UFC fighter is taking things one day at a time, preparing for Eddie Alvarez in the main event of Knuckle Mania on Jan. 25 in Philadelphia. Stephens has already fought some of the baddest names from the UFC, including Jose Aldo, Max Holloway, and Frankie Edgar, with Alvarez the latest former champion on his resume.
Never much in the title picture, "Lil Heathen" Stephens created opportunities for himself with fantastic fights, painting the Octagon red against legends and contenders alike.
Stephens Could See A Fight With Mike Perry Happening
Following a UFC career that wrapped up in 2021, Stephens has found a new life in the BKFC like several others before him such as "Platinum" Mike Perry, who's 5-0 in bareknuckle boxing.
With Perry weight classes above the former featherweight fighter, Stephens says he'd still be interested in fighting Perry down the line, for the right price. We asked if "Platinum" could be in Stephens' future in 2025 after Eddie Alvarez:
"Yeah, I could see that," Stephens told MMA Knockout. "Mike Perry's a big guy, the pay would be crazy. But if that opportunity kind of comes across it, yeah, people probably expect to see that. But, he's a bigger guy doing things up at the heavier weights. There's weight classes for a reason. I get it. It's like an enticing [matchup] if the opportunity comes around, this is bare knuckle..."
Stephens On Perry: "I Saw Some Holes In His Game..."
Perry, the former UFC Welterweight, did meet Jake Paul at 200lbs in his last fight - Paul boasting a massive size advantage en route to a 6th round TKO. This brought Perry to 6-1 post-UFC, "Platinum" still having a ton of potential in the BKFC at a lower weight and under his ruleset.
While Stephens may not have the size advantage over Perry in a potential fight, the 34-fight UFC veteran believes he's on another level entirely when it comes to the boxing department.
"I saw some holes in his game. If you look at like boxing, I feel like my boxing's definitely a lot better as far as hands and footwork," Stephens said. "You saw my boxing fights. He was fighting Jake Paul, I was fighting Jose Aldo and some high-level guys."
"I don't think he's on my level as far as like, hands wise, but his power, his punches, obviously, there's obvious opportunity, and styles make fights, right? Weight classes, again, putting it all on the line, going up... opportunity, man. There's lots of variables out there. Stay tuned."
