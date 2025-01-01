Jeremy Stephens Relives Eddie Alvarez Exchange, Becoming ‘Villain’ at Knuckle Mania
BKFC's Jeremy Stephens didn't make any friends the last time he was in Philadelphia.
That's where the 34-fight UFC veteran is set to do battle with Eddie Alvarez, the hometown hero and former UFC and Bellator Champion, at Knuckle Mania 5 on January 25. This serves as the third fight under the BKFC banner for both Alvarez and Stephens, with Stephens looking to improve to 3-0 with no gloves.
Stephens Embracing 'Bad Guy' Attitude At Knuckle Mania 5
Pitted to fight one of their own, there was no love for Stephens in Philly at the first Knuckle Mania press conference last month. Stephens went after Alvarez and his city straight away, getting the fans all riled up with his comments.
"The press conference really is for the fans, it's a chance for them to get involved, but I know what I'm coming into," Stephens told MMA Knockout. "It had nothing to do with like a show or a role. It's just authentic. When you're coming into someone else's hometown, you can't expect people [are] gonna be cheering and rooting for you. When you go into a town like Philadelphia, their fans are known for being brutal. They're rough. They're a tough crowd. They're gritty. So I'm expecting that, embracing that and bringing it back to him."
"To really embrace that pain, that ugliness and that type of grit and grind, what it takes to go in someone's backyard and just handle f****** business... So, really embracing that bad guy, that villain, that 'just don't really give a s***' attitude."
Stephens On Alvarez Saying He'll Never Be A Champion
The war of words between Alvarez and Stephens kept on going to their faceoff at the press conference, with "Lil Heathen" saying how he was going to smash Alvarez. Alvarez clapped back at Stephens, telling the former UFC fighter to his face he'll never be a champion.
"I took a lot away from that faceoff," Stephens said of Alvarez's comments at the press conference. "That's my energy to hone in on and be able to be around it, smell it, sense it, and just get a lot from that. I feel real certain in my capabilities. I can fight at a high level..."
"There's always gonna be talk, there's always gonna be some type of chaos. All that's just noise. When you look at a man in his eyes, you can just see it, smell it. And I'm very certain of myself. I'm very excited to go out there and it all be on me and prove people wrong."
"Us Two Could Take Over The F****** World..."
While Alvarez was expecting a more respectful approach from Stephens at the presser as they are UFC compatriots, Stephens says "don't get it twisted. He holds a lot of respect for Alvarez for all he's done in the sport, which includes winning two world championships.
"The respect's always gonna be there when you, when you're fighting another man. Don't get it twisted, I know what I'm in for. I know what I signed up for. Takes balls, put it on the line like I have. You play our highlight tapes, man. It's like just us two could take over the f****** world," Stephens said of Alvarez as an opponent.
"That's real s***. The fact that we're gonna go up, give you guys a show and go out there and compete and just have fun, do our thing. I think everybody can really respect that."
Eddie Alvarez and Jeremy Stephens are two fighters cut from the same cloth, bringing insane grit and a dog-like mentality to the ring every time they fight, never afraid to spill some blood.
