(Exclusive) Eddie Alvarez Talks Heated Faceoff with Jeremy Stephens, Non-Champion Dig
Eddie Alvarez let Jeremy Stephens have it during one of their first faceoffs.
The former UFC stars are set to compete in the main event of BKFC Knuckle Mania 5 on Jan. 25 in Alvarez's hometown of Philadelphia. Stephens and ex-UFC and Bellator Champion Alvarez are both veterans of the game, making their third walk at BKFC against each other.
Eddie Alvarez Grills Jeremy Stephens in BKFC Faceoff: ‘You’ve Never Been a Champion!'
Alvarez Caught Off Guard By Stephens' Trash Talk
Tied at #6 for most fights in UFC history at 34, "Lil Heathen" Stephens wasted no time going after Alvarez at their press conference a few weeks ago - taking shots at his opponent and the city of Philly right off the bat.
"Yeah, I was [surprised]. 'cause we, we have the same agent," Alvarez told MMA Knockout on Monday. "I thought he'd be more like Chad Mendes. He's a veteran, I'm a veteran, but I think, I think he's a little bit afraid, a little bit scared."
"His back's against the wall, especially being in Philadelphia, it's an intimidating place to have to compete. Nobody's gonna like you. And it's not because they don't like Jeremy, they just don't like the opposition. This is the town that boo's Santa Claus, throws batteries at 'em. So I think Jeremy knew that coming into it and just said, 'F*** it, they're not gonna love me anyway, so I'm not gonna love 'em back.'"
Alvarez Told Stephens 'You'll Never Be A Champion'
Alvarez was not going to let Stephens' comments slide. Coming face-to-face, Alvarez told the UFC veteran he's the last person to be making them, telling Stephens he'll never become a champion like he did.
"He was saying stuff like he's going to f*** me up or something," Alvarez said of his faceoff with Stephens. "I was just saying, 'The things you're saying, don't hold any weight. You never, you never beat a champion and you never will be a champion.'"
"I was telling him that I'm a champion and you just don't beat the caliber of guys like me. You never did and you never will and you shouldn't be talking the way you're talking, based on your history."
Win, lose or draw against some of the best guys in the world, Stephens does have a history of being in dog fights, with his style translating well in the BKFC two fights in.
"We Know What Needs To Be Done..."
Known for his toughness and grit, Alvarez doesn't think Stephens lasts all that long, considering their fight is at 165lbs where "The Underground King" is convinced he has the edge over the former featherweight.
"Not at this weight class, no," Alvarez said, when asked if Stephens make it to the later rounds. "I've been in dog fights. He's also been in dog fights. But at 165, this is like my premier weight class. I'm pretty happy. I hold a lot of muscle, 165 is like my premier and I don't think it is for him. I just think I'm too much to deal with here, just way too much to deal with for someone like him."
Alvarez says his team is currently up 2-0 against Stephens with the retired Frankie Edgar and Zabit Magomedsharipov beating Stephens by decision years ago.
"Mark Henry, my coach knows a ton about him," Alvarez said of Stephens. "Frankie's beat him with Frankie's style. Frankie has a great style for against someone like Jeremy. So Frankie, of course, like as a teammate, he lets me know like what's available to me and what advantages I have. We know what our team can do, our team of coaches, and we're familiar with the style. So, we know what needs to be done."
Future After Knuckle Mania
What else needs to be done for Alvarez, now 40, after a fight with Jeremy Stephens? Knowing he won't fight forever, the former UFC champion is taking things one day at a time, and that starts with a home game in Philadelphia on Jan. 25.
"I'm at a point in my career where I check off boxes one at a time," Alvarez continued. "I need a long time to sit back and like think about what I want to do and be intentional about my goals, because I have checked so many boxes that sometimes I need to remind myself why I'm doing what I'm doing so I can keep purpose and keep my motivation high."
"I'm checking one box at a time, right now it's the Wells Fargo Center, January 25th, and then I'll come up with my new dragon to slay after that."
Eddie Alvarez is 1-1 in BKFC, winning his debut against former UFC title challenger Chad Mendes and then losing to "Platinum" Mike Perry last December.
