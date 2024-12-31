(Exclusive) Nathan Kelly Eyes Bellator Title after Road to Dubai Champions Series
Set to kick off his 2025 with a huge fight at Road to Dubai Champions Series, featherweight Nathan Kelly spoke to MMA KO’s Drew Beaupré about being part of a huge Ireland vs. Dagestan card and wanting to take full advantage of all of the opportunities available to him between the PFL and Bellator.
"I'm Gonna Come At Him Like A Zombie"
Kelly will square off with the undefeated Khasan Magomedsharipov in Dubai, and while the Irishman respects his opponent’s skills he doesn’t necessarily think that he’s faced someone that can apply the same pressure he will on January 25.
“He’s a very good technical fighter, he has very good technical abilities. He’s good when it comes to controlling range. He’s really good at controlling range against lads that are mainly a little bit intimidated by him and are maybe uneager to engage in some of the exchanges, so the nights he’s had in the past are not gonna be a reflection of how he’s gonna fight me. I’m gonna come out, put a pressure on him. I’m gonna come out to really leave a mark, and ultimately, as I do every single fight, I’m coming to finish. I’m coming to knock this lad clean out. And that’s what I’m looking to do with it, if it be a knockout, if it be a submission, I’m coming to take his chin or take a limb. So I’m really looking forward to it, and I really do feel like he’s never fought anyone with my sheer will to win and my power. Like I said, a few of his opponents in the past seemed - from what I’ve seen on the footage - seemed intimidated by him and were hesitant to fight him. Whereas I’m not intimidated by him, I’m gonna walk forward, I’m gonna come at him like a zombie and I’m gonna put it on him. I don’t care what he hits me with, he’d better hit me harder because I’m gonna keep coming and coming and coming. I’m gonna make him see where he’s at, and I’m gonna test his gas tank.”
PFL Unveils Full Card for Road to Dubai Champions Series: Nurmagomedov vs. Hughes
"The Training Camps Were Just All About Making Weight"
Now on an incredible 11-fight win streak with nine first-round finishes since dropping his first two pro bouts, Kelly took some time to reflect on how a move up in weight allowed him to completely change the trajectory of his fighting career.
“I was fighting at bantamweight, and I think – to be honest, I don’t think I needed much more encouragement other than the fact that I was just like ‘F*** this making 61 [kgs],’ I think all the encouragement that I needed was ‘You can eat more food Nate. You can eat more food, you can enjoy your training camp. You can come in a little bit heavier and put on some muscle, put on some size and get strong.’ They were the only words of encouragement that I needed. I had that chat with my coach at the time, back-to-back losses at bantamweight, we just said ‘Why keep doing this?’ The training camps were just all about making weight in my mind, and very little about my skills, improving my skills. It was all about training as hard as we can, lose this weight, run as much as I can. Whereas I moved up to 66 kgs, I ate more food, got stronger, focused way more on my skills and improving my skills rather than improving my physique. And in doing that I’m on an 11-fight win streak now, nine first-round finishes, so that decision to move up was definitely the right one, and something that if I were to look back to my younger self and say to him like ‘What’s next?’ I would have just happily said ‘Food and happiness, or lack of food and being miserable. You make the choice.’ I think I would have always chose this same pathway.”
Ireland vs. Dagestan
The Road to Dubai Champions Series main card is built around an intriguing Ireland vs. Dagestan angle that will see Kelly and his Irish compatriots take on four undefeated Dagestani fighters, and the 27-year-old values the opportunity to compete on the first PFL/Bellator card of 2025.
“I’m very happy to be part of it, very happy to represent the Irish contingent and have the opportunity to represent against the Russians on such a big card. It’s definitely a unique sort of matchmaking-based thing that we’ve never really seen before, and yeah. it’s a kind of rivalry that has really [gained] some ground since Conor [McGregor] and Khabib [Nurmagomedov] had their little bit of a beef and rivalry. So it brings natural competition, it brings eyes and it brings attention. I’m really looking forward to it, fighting alongside my fellow Irish comrade or compadres, and yeah just really, really looking forward to experiencing such a big card as well. All roads have led to this Road to Dubai card, all the cards throughout the year. To be given the opportunity to fight on this card and fight alongside my fellow Irish brothers, it’s something I’m very, very appreciative and grateful for. Like every year I just seem to be fortunate enough to be given great opportunities by the PFL, and I can’t express – I can try to express how grateful I am, but it just sounds like words. To have the opportunities I’ve had, and every year I’m surprised by the opportunities they give me. I think they can’t do enough, and then they one-up it. I’m really, really grateful, and I’m just really really happy to be a part of this massive card and fingers crossed all goes well for four of us Irish on the card get the win, and then we can really make it a historic night for Irish MMA.”
(Exclusive) Ibragim Ibragimov Talks Road to Dubai Champions Series & PFL Title Run
Championship Plans After Road To Dubai
Kelly is in a unique position with the PFL considering he’s fought on nearly ever platform the promotion currently has available, and after collecting two Bellator victories in his last two fights the Irishman says he’d like to pursue the Bellator featherweight belt with a win over Magomedsharipov.
“Considering that this is kind of a Bellator fighter I’m fighting, my last few fights have been Bellator, in my mind I would like to try and make a run – ‘cause if I beat this lad, I’m jumping [up the ladder] straight away. So I’d like to make a run for the Bellator world title if possible. I think it’s within arms’ reach, I think I’m well capable to do it. I believe in my skillset, I’m on a good run, especially if I was to finish this lad. If I was to knock this lad out or submit this lad, it gives me an even bigger boost and throws me up the ladder even more. So in my kind of vision for where I see myself going is to beat him and walk towards that Bellator title, try to be Bellator world champion and then maybe then in the future try to go over and win the PFL global season. And if I could hold two consecutive belts, one Bellator and one PFL, and really, really make history for myself in the world of mixed martial arts.”
“For any fans tuning in, expect to see a violent fight. Expect to see me putting pressure on this lad and seeing what he’s really made of. Like I said, I feel that in the past he’s fought lads who were intimidated by him and lads who were almost tentative to give their best. Whereas I’m there to win, I have a sheer will to win. I have one thing on my mind, and that’s becoming a world champion. In doing that I will have to fight anyone in my path, so I sure know no feelings of intimidation towards anyone on my journey to the title. I’m gonna come out and put it on this fella and see what he’s made of, test his gas tank and see how he holds up against someone who is not afraid of him and someone who has power in both hands, submission skills in their back pocket, and someone who has a sheer will to win and will do anything to win. I’m coming with all this in my back pocket, and we’ll see what he’s really made of on the night.
Road to Dubai Champions Series will take place on January 25 at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, UAE, and in addition to the featherweight tilt between Kelly and Magomedsharipov the card boasts a huge main event between Bellator Lightweight Champion Usman Nurmagomedov and Paul Hughes.
