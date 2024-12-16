Jiri Prochazka Sends Wholesome Response to Cancer Patient with UFC Star’s ‘War Hair'
Life's biggest battles are fought outside the Octagon.
Cancer Patient Shows Her Love For UFC's Jiri Prochazka
A UFC fan recently revealed she had been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy. Before she lost her hair, the user "butterfly105" recreated the look of former UFC Champion Jiri Prochazka, who famously fights with his hair pulled back like an antenna.
"Lost my hair to chemo - not before celebrating my favorite UFC fighter!" the fan wrote on Reddit. "I had a lot of fun doing this with my friend before shaving it all off! Cancer sucks, but you have to make the best of it sometimes! I'll be rooting for my boy in January!"
"I wasn't as emotional losing my hair as I thought I would be. I had long blonde hair before too but at least it made the Jiri ponytail easier to do."
Shaving her head, the fan says it wasn't easy getting her hair done like Prochazka's with long blonde clumps falling out, but she eventually got the ponytail just right for the photo.
"I am hoping to retain the title of undefeated cancer survivor too!" the fan added.
Prochazka Reacts To Fan's Gesture
The fan also revealed she attended Jiri Prochazka's last fight - a title loss to Alex Pereira in the main event of UFC 303. Less than a month out from Prochazka's return at UFC 311 vs. Jamahal Hill, the #2 UFC Light Heavyweight contender showed a message of support for the cancer patient as she undergoes the biggest fight of her life.
"Every fighter should have a warhair," Prochazka responded to the fan on Monday.
