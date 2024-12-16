MMA Knockout

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Trains with UFC Star & BMF Champion Max Holloway

Zuckerberg recently got some training rounds in with "Blessed".

Facebook co-founder and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is back training with one of the biggest names in combat sports.

Zuckerberg Puts Some Rounds In With Max Holloway

Zuckerberg’s love for MMA and the UFC has been well-documented in recent years, and there was a brief period where his training was so serious that there was talk of him potentially squaring off with fellow billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk in an organized fight.

Speculation around that matchup died almost as suddenly as it began, but Zuckerberg has still been getting his training in and recently shared some in-cage photos of himself and the UFC’s current BMF titleholder Max Holloway.

One of the biggest stars on the UFC roster, Holloway defeated UFC Hall of Famer Jose Aldo in 2017 to claim the promotion’s featherweight belt and went on to defend it three times before losing to Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 245.

“Blessed” came up short in two more fights against Volkanovski but continued knocking off top featherweight contenders, and at UFC 300 the 33-year-old moved up to lightweight for just the second time in his career and knocked out Justin Gaethje with one second remaining to claim the BMF belt.

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Max Holloway (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Justin Gaethje (red gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Fans most recently saw Holloway suffer the first knockout-loss of his career when he was stopped by current UFC Featherweight Champion Ilia Topuria in October, but after announcing that he’d be moving up to lightweight full time it’s promising to see Holloway back in the gym ahead of whatever “Blessed” has planned for 2025.

