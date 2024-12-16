Joaquin Buckley Has Epic Mic Drop After Beating Ex-UFC Champ at Tampa Fight Night
UFC welterweight contender Joaquin Buckley kept his UFC Tampa post-fight media scrum short and sweet.
Buckley On The Hunt For UFC Gold
Buckley, who capped off his 2024 stint with a third-round TKO (via doctor's stoppage) against former interim champion Colby Covington, didn't ask assembled media questions. Instead, he made a pitch for becoming the No. 1 contender next year.
"My first main event was a big success I feel like," Buckley said. "The whole card was very successful, getting a lot of knockouts. My fight [against Covington] shouldn't have been stopped, but it is what is. Gotta protect the fighters, but I feel like 2025 is definitely my year, and we're definitely taking over [the division]."
Buckley, who improved to 11-4 in the UFC and 6-0 since moving to welterweight in May of last year, said he is open to fighting one of three names: Belal Muhammad, Leon Edwards, or Kamaru Usman in his next fight.
Muhammad beat Edwards to win the welterweight title in July, while Usman has tested the waters at 185 since losing the belt to Edwards at UFC 278 and then again in a trilogy bout at UFC 286 the following spring.
Not only is Buckley open to those potential fights, but he would prefer to serve as a backup for when Muhammad fights undefeated Shavkat Rakhmonov next year.
"If anything happens where Shavkat or Belal doesn't step up into the Octagon, I want to face them," Buckley said.
UFC CEO Dana White didn't tend or care to comment on Buckley's performance, but did iterate that Covington was hit with big shots and his eyelid was compromised completely.
Buckley attempts to carry on the St. Louis UFC legacy, as he would join ex-welterweight champion Tyron Woodley as another fighter from that area to win the belt.
Covington is still without a win and has been for 32 months. It is unclear what is next for the former interim champion.
