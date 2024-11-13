Jon Jones’ BMF Title Request Sparks Answer from Fellow UFC Champ Alex Pereira
A potential fight between Jon Jones vs. Alex Pereira seems to be getting more realistic by the minute.
Locked onto opponent Stipe Miocic this weekend, the UFC Heavyweight Champion can't help but look a little ahead to his fighting future - if Jones has one, that is, after UFC 309 is done and over with.
Jones has hinted at retirement in the last several months (and years) but he'd be willing to fight one more time against a fellow champion with a belt on the line - and no, it's not Tom Aspinall - should he defeat Miocic.
Jon Jones Explains Disinterest in Tom Aspinall Fight Ahead of UFC 309
Jones vs. Pereira. BMF Title.
On Monday, Jones suggested in an interview with SportsNet's Aaron Bronsteter that he battle Brazilian superstar Alex Pereira, whether it's for the heavyweight championship or, get this, a BMF heavyweight title.
Jones is willing to relinquish his title to Tom Aspinall, just as he did in the light heavyweight division in 2020.
Jones' idea got a lot of people talking about what the super fight would look like on the marquee: Jones vs. Pereira - for the "baddest motherf***** title", or in their case, "the baddest man on the planet".
"Poatan" Responds
The stone-faced Pereira doesn't need much convincing, he's all-in if the UFC boss and "Bones" are.
"Chama my brother," Pereira tagged Jon Jones and Dana White with an eyes emoji in an Instagram story. "Let's make them wait..."
Jon Jones and Alex Pereira are two of the UFC's biggest stars behind Ireland's Conor McGregor, so it's not hard to imagine a world where UFC CEO Dana White has them share the Octagon if the timing lines up. However, first things first, Jones stares down not only Stipe Miocic but a potential retirement at UFC 309 as well.
Pereira's been on fire at light heavyweight since replacing Jones as the main event for UFC 295 following an injury last year. "Poatan" won four title fights in 11 months, all by way of knockout.
Jon Jones Reacts to UFC Fans Calling Him a Duck for Dismissing Tom Aspinall Fight
