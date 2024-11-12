Jon Jones Reacts to UFC Fans Calling Him a Duck for Dismissing Tom Aspinall Fight
Jon Jones didn't let the pressure of UFC 309 fight week keep him from trolling fans that want him to fight Tom Aspinall.
Jones Laughs At Fans Calling Him A "Duck"
After already establishing himself as arguably the greatest mixed martial artist of all time during his career as a light heavyweight, Jones returned from a more than three-year layoff at UFC 285 last year and submitted Ciryl Gane in the first round to win the UFC’s vacant heavyweight title.
“Bones” was booked to meet two-time heavyweight king Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 last November before he was forced to withdraw with a pec injury, which led to Aspinall winning the division’s interim title in a fight at the same event before he defended the belt against Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304 in July.
Jones and Miocic are now scheduled to headline UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden this Saturday, and during fight week the UFC’s heavyweight champion had some fun on Instagram Live when fans started calling him out for not fighting Aspinall (h/t Championship Rounds).
“I see quite a few people in here calling me a duck (laughs). I’m a duck! Call me a duck, call me a chicken, call me a GOAT. Call me a dog, I’m not in high school anymore guys. Grown man out here chasing his dreams. It’s funny that we really live in a world where being called a duck should affect me. Guys, come on.”
Dealing with fans that want to see the Aspinall fight is certainly nothing new for Jones, as the 37-year-old has seemingly had to deal with those criticisms from the moment the UFC decided to rebook the fight with Miocic and leave the interim champion waiting for his shot at undisputed gold.
“Bones” has also been largely dismissive of the idea of fighting Aspinall next (provided he doesn’t retire after UFC 309), and he recently even suggested that a matchup with former middleweight titleholder and current UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira might be a more enticing option for his legacy.
