Three Australian Fighters & Undefeated Prospect Added to UFC 312 in Sydney
The UFC has officially revealed the first few fights for UFC 312, which will see the promotion return to Sydney, Australia.
Three Fights Added To UFC 312
Following a visit to RAC Arena in Perth for UFC 305 in August, the UFC announced that it will return to Sydney for the first time since 2023 when UFC 312 takes place at Qudos Bank Arena on February 9.
The promotion’s last visit to Sydney saw Sean Strickland pull off a shocking upset against Israel Adesanya to claim the UFC middleweight title, and it didn’t take long after UFC 312 was announced for fans to start speculating about what high-profile fights might be booked for the event.
The Australian fans will still have to wait for news regarding the card’s headliner, but the UFC has officially dropped the first three fights that will take place on February 9 in Sydney.
The most well-established name added to UFC 312 is Australia’s Jimmy Crute, who joined the promotion as an unbeaten talent off of Dana White’s Contender Series in 2018 but is now winless in his last four fights dating back to 2021.
“The Brute” will try to get back on track against Marchin Prachnio, who is also a longtime UFC veteran that has alternated wins and losses across his last five fights.
UFC 312 will also see Contender Series-contract winner Quillan Salkilld make his promotional debut against Anshul Jubli in a lightweight contest, plus Rei Tsuruya will look to add another victory to his undefeated record when he meets Australia’s Stewart Nicoll.
The announcement of the first few fights for UFC 312 will likely do little to sate the appetites of fans clamoring for news regarding the night’s main event, but now that the card is finally starting to take shape it shouldn’t take long for the UFC to announce some bigger matchups that will feature on the PPV main card in Sydney.
