UFC Fight Night London Officially Booked for O2 Arena in Early 2025
The UFC is officially headed back across the pond for another event in London, England in the first quarter of next year.
UFC London Booked For March
With the UFC’s travel schedule getting more active as the world moves farther away from the COVID-19 pandemic, this year has already seen the world’s leading MMA promotion hold events in countries such as Canada, Mexico, and Australia, among others.
Fan Surprises Mike Tyson Before Jake Paul Fight - "You Robbed Me When I Was a Kid"
This year’s calendar also featured a major stop in Manchester, England for UFC 304, which saw Tom Aspinall defend his interim heavyweight belt in the co-main event before Belal Muhammad took the
welterweight strap from Leon Edwards in the night’s headlining fight.
UFC 304 was the promotion’s only England event this year, but the O2 Arena in London will once again host a UFC Fight Night event next year on March 22.
The UFC's last visit to the O2 Arena in 2023 saw Aspinall return from a knee injury to stop Marcin Tybura in Fight Night headliner, and just a few months before that the London venue hosted a UFC 286 card where Edwards defended his welterweight title against Kamaru Usman after "Rocky" took the title from Usman via last-minute head kick at UFC 278.
After Mike Tyson Fight, Jake Paul Sees 'Even Bigger' Matchup Against Another Boxing Legend
The announcement of UFC London will come as welcome news to fight fans hoping the UFC will continue holding international events more often, and the promotion is already set to return to Macau later this month with cards in Saudi Arabia and Australia slated for back-to-back weeks this coming
February.
No fights have been announced for UFC London as of yet, but there’s little doubt that the card will be stacked with as much local talent as possible given how much success fighters from the region have had with the promotion in recent years.
Read More UFC & MMA News
- UFC 309 Preview – Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic, Best Fights & Fighters to Watch
- Amanda Serrano Claims Record-Setting Purse for Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Card
- Charles Oliveira Gets Custom Shorts for Michael Chandler Rematch at UFC 309
- Jon Jones Sends Chilling Threat to Stipe Miocic on UFC 309 Fight Week
Stick with MMA Knockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, & Boxing.