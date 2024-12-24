Jon Jones’ Bold Five-Year Plan Leaves UFC Fans Fuming
The UFC heavyweight title has been defended only once since March 2023. The UFC's most prestigious belt could remain sidelined for another five years, at least according to the reigning champion, Jon Jones.
'Bones' and the UFC find themselves in a delicate position as they weigh the prospects of a potential super fight with Tom Aspinall against the possibility of Jon Jones retiring altogether. Both fans and heavyweight contenders remain in limbo, awaiting Jones' decision to defend the belt or prolong the logjam that has stalled the division for nearly two years.
The latter might just be happening, with Jones pursuing a movie career and now remarking that he'd like to win one or two more fights 'Over the next five years.'
Jon Jones Explains Five-Year Plan
"Over the next five years, I wanna win one more fight, maybe even two more fights," Jones said in an interview with Alex Gonzalez. "Try to make as much money as possible in the UFC. I wanna launch off my acting career; I've always wanted to be an actor."
As for fans' reactions to Jones' statement, the sentiment is overwhelmingly negative.
"A fight in five years is honestly on track for him," One Reddit user wrote.
"A fight or two in five years," Another wrote. "This motherf***** is holding the division hostage like noone else has ever done before. Regardless of his light heavyweight career this stint at heavyweight is absolutely blemishing his professional career for me."
"Just fight Aspinall or get the f*** out please," One user commented.
"We'll be lucky if Jon fights once next year," Another wrote. "So sick of this POS."
Jon Jones is facing a pivotal decision: retire or fight Tom Aspinall. The British heavyweight phenom is the interim champion, having defended that title in July. Interim champions are entitled to a shot at the undisputed belt, and any move by Jones to fight someone other than Aspinall (without vacating the belt) could raise questions about the legitimacy of the UFC's system.
Capitalizing on Tom Aspinall's rising starpower is a race against time, and prolonged inactivity from Jon Jones could prove detrimental. Even if Jones --- one of the UFC's biggest draws --- remains active for another five years, the delay risks undermining the division's momentum.
More MMA Knockout News
- Paddy Pimblett Drops Bombshell Hint on His Next Opponent With Massive Implications
- ‘Justice’ for Dave Allen: Bookie Compensates Bettors After Boxer's Controversial Loss to Johnny Fisher
- UFC Confirms 4 Contender Fights for Seattle Event, Including 30-Fight Veteran
- Ariel Helwani: UFC Won’t Share $Billions Earned from Upcoming TV Deal
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and boxing.
Follow MMA Knockout on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.