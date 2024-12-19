MMA Knockout

Jon Jones Follows up Acting Debut in War Flick: ‘LT. Bones at Your Service’

Lights, camera, action. UFC Champ Jon Jones takes up acting yet again in new untitled project.

UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones has been staying busy outside of the Octagon.

Having a fight or two left in him, the end is near for Jones’ fighting career at 37, but his future as an actor in Hollywood is only beginning.

Jones made his acting debut in the French Netflix series ‘La Cage’ (as himself) earlier this year, and more is to come with Jones locked and loaded for a military mission in his latest project.

UFC 309: Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic
UFC Champion Jon Jones is coming off a TKO win over Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 in November. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

"LT. Bones" Reporting For Duty

On Wednesday, Jones shared several photos and videos of him and his on-screen comrades in tactical gear, breaching a building with “Bones” tossing a prop grenade and gunning down enemies.

“Lieutenant Bones at your service,” Jones said on Instagram Wednesday morning, waking up at 4AM for the shoot. “Get into acting they said, it’d be fun they said…”

On a more serious note, Jones wrote: "Man, what a humbling experience. Stepping into acting feels like a whole new game, and I’m ready to put in the work, just like I always have. I’m honored, I’m motivated, and I’m excited for what’s ahead. This is only the beginning. The grind doesn’t stop—let’s keep building something special. The future’s looking real bright.

As of this writing, it is unclear what film or TV series Jones is filming for; the UFC star is not yet accredited for the untitled project on IMDB.

