Jon Jones brutally trolls UFC star Tom Aspinall during DBX 4 weigh-ins
It took a few days, but Jon Jones finally got around to taking a vicious shot at Tom Aspinall following the result of last weekend’s UFC 321 main event.
The heavyweight division was poised to formally move into the post-Jones era last Saturday when Aspinall stepped into the cage to defend his undisputed title against Ciryl Gane, but the highly-anticipated fight was called off at the end of the first round due to an accidental eye poke from the challenger.
Aspinall retained his belt when the fight was declared a No Contest, but more critical MMA fans will be quick to point out that the Englishman was only promoted from interim to undisputed champion once Jones retired from fighting over the summer.
Jon Jones Trolls Tom Aspinall After UFC 321 Eye Poke
Jones didn’t initially comment on Aspinall vs. Gane in the immediate aftermath of UFC 321, but the future UFC Hall of Famer went into full troll mode this week when he showed up to the Dirty Boxing Championship 4 weigh-ins riding a white horse wearing an eye patch.
A title unification bout between Jones and Aspinall was at the top of most MMA fans’ wish lists heading into this year after “Bones” defended his heavyweight belt against two-time titleholder Stipe Miocic at UFC 309.
That fight was already more than a year in the making after it was originally scheduled to take place the previous November, and while waiting for the Jones fight Aspinall made a rare interim title defense when he stopped Curtis Blaydes in their rematch at UFC 304.
Will "Bones" Return To The UFC This Year?
Jones’ antics ahead of DBX 4 will undoubtedly encourage some fans to speculate that the 38-year-old could return to the UFC for a fight with Aspinall, but Jones has already indicated he’d be much more interested in coming back to face UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira at The White House.
It’s still unclear exactly how long Aspinall will be sidelined for while his eye heals up, but the UFC will likely look to rebook the fight with Gane as soon as possible. Alexander Volkov also defeated Jailton Almeida in a presumed heavyweight title eliminator at UFC 321, but Volkov has already lost to both Aspinall and Gane (twice) and didn’t put on an especially convincing performance against Almeida.
Fans likely haven’t seen or heard the last of Jones this week, as the retired UFC star will be in attendance at DBX 4 tonight when his teammate Gable Steveson headlines the card against Billy Swanson after Steveson won his highly-anticipated MMA debut last month.
