UFC reportedly parts ways with two fighters after disappointing UFC 321 performances
Hamdy Abdelwahab and Azat Maksum have both apparently been cut from the UFC following their fights at UFC 321 last weekend.
Although it was relatively light on finishes, last Saturday’s UFC 321 card in Abu Dhabi featured no shortage of intrigue. The highly-anticipated main event saw Tom Aspinall step into the cage to defend his undisputed heavyweight belt against Ciryl Gane, but things unfortunately ended late in the first round when an accidental eye poke left Aspinall unable to continue.
Much of the discourse among fans in the aftermath event has been focused on the eye poke, but according to UFC Roster Watch (via Al Zullino) the event was also the Octagon swan song for Abdelwahab and Maskum.
Azat Maksum Missed Weight Before UFC 321
The days leading up to UFC 321 also featured a bit of drama, as a matchup between Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady and Matheus Camilo was pulled from the event before Maksum and Jose Delgado both came onto the scale heavy on the event’s weigh-in day.
In a somewhat rare turn of events, both Delgado and Maksum both lost their respective fights with Nathaniel Wood and Mitch Raposo after missing weight. Although he ultimately would have come up short on the scorecards anyway, Maksum also had a point deducted during the third round for grabbing the fence during his matchup with Raposo.
The 30-year-old joined the UFC with an undefeated record in 2023 and took a split decision over Tyson Nam in his promotional debut before dropping a decision to Charles Johnson in a bout that took home “Fight of the Night” honors. Maksum exits the UFC with a 1-3 record after he also lost to Tagir Ulanbekov in between his meetings with Johnson and Raposo.
Hamdy Abdelwahab Exits UFC Following Win In Abu Dhabi
While it isn’t a massive surprise to see Maksum leave the UFC following three-straight losses, Abdelwahab’s exit is a bit more surprising given that the Egyptian got his hand raised at UFC 321.
A former Olympian in Greco-Roman wrestling, Abdelwahab joined the UFC following a 3-0 start to his MMA career and took a split decision over Don’Tale Mayes at UFC 277. That result was later overturned when the 32-year-old failed a drug test, which led to a lengthy suspension and layoff before he returned in February and won another split decision, this time against Jamal Pogues.
“The Hammer” suffered his first MMA loss against Mohammed Usman before he rebounded with a lackluster unanimous decision against Chris Barnett last Saturday, and it appears that four decisions out of four Octagon appearances may not have been what the UFC was hoping for when the promotion signed Abdelwahab.
