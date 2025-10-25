UFC 321: Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane free live stream results & highlights
The UFC heads to the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates tonight (October 25) for a stacked UFC 321 card featuring two championship fights.
The main event will see Tom Aspinall kick off his reign as undisputed heavyweight champion following Jon Jones’ retirement during the summer. Standing across from him will be former interim titleholder Ciryl Gane, who aims to finally get his hand raised in his third crack at undisputed UFC gold.
A new strawweight champion will be crowned in the co-main event when Virna Jandiroba and Mackenzie Dern fight for the division’s vacant title. Dern previously bested Jandiroba when the pair met in 2020, but “Carcará” comes into UFC 321 riding the momentum of a five-fight win streak.
UFC 321 Live Results & Highlights
The rest of the UFC 321 main card will see Umar Nurmagomedov try to rebound from his failed bantamweight title bid when he faces Mario Bautista, who has won eight fights in a row.
READ MORE: Only fighter to defeat UFC Champion Kayla Harrison could rejoin UFC after PFL release
Alexander Volkov and Jailton Almeida will also square off to potentially decide the UFC’s next heavyweight title challenger after light heavyweights Aleksandar Rakić and Azamat Murzakanov kick off the PPV action. The night’s prelims are loaded with intriguing fights and will close out with a featured prelim lightweight bout between Nasrat Haqparast and Quillan Salkilld.
Other standout matchups from the pre-PPV action include Ikram Aliskerov vs. Jun Yong Park, Jose Delgado vs. Nathaniel Wood, and a heavyweight matchup that will see Valter Walker try to extend his absurd heel hook streak against the debuting Louie Sutherland.
UFC 321 took a significant hit the day before weigh-ins when a bout between Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady and Matheus Camilo was scrapped. Jose Delgado and Azat Maksum also missed weight ahead of the event, but both men will forfeit a percentage of their fight purses to their opponents and those matchups will proceed as scheduled.
READ MORE: MMA title fight ends with walk-off win after jaw-dropping spinning elbow KO
The prelim action is set to kick off at 10:00 a.m. ET, so be sure to check back here for live results and highlights from every fight once the event starts.
UFC 321 Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 2:00 p.m. ET)
• Main Event: Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane – For the UFC Heavyweight Championship
• Co-Main Event: Virna Jandiroba vs. Mackenzie Dern 2 – For the Vacant UFC Strawweight Championship
• Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Mario Bautista
• Alexander Volkov vs. Jailton Almeida
• Aleksandar Rakić vs. Azamat Murzakanov
UFC 321 Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 10:00 a.m. ET)
• Nasrat Haqparast vs. Quillan Salkilld
• Ikram Aliskerov vs. Jun Yong Park
• Ludovit Klein vs. Mateusz Rebecki
• Valter Walker vs. Louie Sutherland
• Nathaniel Wood vs. Jose Delgado
• Hamdy Abdelwahab vs. Chris Barnett
• Azat Maksum vs. Mitch Raposo
• Jaqueline Amorim vs. Mizuki Inoue
