Upcoming UFC Fight Night gets new matchup after this Saturday's card loses bout
This weekend’s UFC Fight Night card in Las Vegas has lost a fight, but another upcoming event on November 8 has also gained a new bout as a result.
Following last weekend’s UFC 321 card that ended in disappointment when Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane was called off due to an eye poke, the UFC is set to return home to Las Vegas for back-to-back UFC Fight Nights leading up to a massive UFC 322 show on November 15.
According to the report from Marcel Dorff, Miles Johns will no longer fight Muin Gafurov this Saturday after Gafurov withdrew from their bout. However, Johns has been rebooked to meet Daniel Marcos on November 8 after Felipe Lima also pulled out of a matchup with Marcos that was set for UFC Qatar.
Miles Johns Looks To Snap First Two-Fight Skid
A contract winner on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2019, Johns initially alternated wins and losses during his first few UFC fights before a unanimous decision over Dan Argueta in 2023 looked to have given “Chapo” his first back-to-back victories in the Octagon.
The Argueta result was later changed to a No Contest when Johns tested positive for elevated levels of turinabol. The 31-year-old rebounded the following year when he took back-to-back decisions over Cody Gibson and Douglas Silva de Andrade before a matchup with former UFC Bantamweight Champion Cody Garbrandt fell through.
Johns closed out the year with a loss to the aforementioned Lima in December, and in August he dropped a split decision to Jean Matsumoto to put “Chapo” on the first two-fight skid of his MMA career.
Daniel Marcos Coming Off First MMA Loss
Also set to make his second appearance of 2025, Marcos earned his UFC contract on the 2022 edition of DWCS when he took a unanimous decision over Brandon Lewis.
The Peruvian extended his undefeated record with wins over Saimon Oliveira and Davey Grant before a 2024 meeting with Aoriqileng unfortunately ended in a No Contest due to a groin strike. Marcos got back to his winning ways with decisions over John Castañeda and Adrian Yanez, but in May the 32-year-old suffered his first loss when he came up short on the scorecards against Montel Jackson.
This Saturday’s UFC Fight Night card will still feature 13 fights after losing Johns vs. Gafurov, and next week’s event now also has 13 bouts booked following the addition of “Chapo” vs. Marcos
UFC Vegas 111 Fight Card
• Main Event: Gabriel Bonfim vs. Randy Brown
• Co-Main Event: Matt Schnell vs. Joseph Morales
• Ricky Simon vs. Raoni Barcelos
• Ismael Bonfim vs. Chris Padilla
• Muslim Salikhov vs. Uros Medic
• Marco Tulio vs. Christian Leroy Duncan
• Mayra Bueno Silva vs Jacqueline Cavalcanti
• Tecia Pennington vs. Denise Gomes
• Adrian Yanez vs. Cristian Quiñonez
• Josh Hokit vs. Max Gimenis
• Jamall Emmers vs. Hyder Amil
• Robert Valentin vs. Jackson McVey
• Miles Johns vs. Daniel Marcos
