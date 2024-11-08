Jon Jones Confirms He’s Coming in Lighter for UFC 309 Compared to Last Fight
Jon Jones has trimmed down since the last time we saw him in the UFC Octagon.
'Bones' stepped onto the scales for the first time as a heavyweight in March 2023, taking a three-year layoff to make a move from the light heavyweight division (205 lbs). In his return, Jones would weigh in at 248lbs for his UFC 285 fight with Ciryl Gane, submitting Gane (who weighed in at 247.5) with ease to win the vacant title.
We didn't see all too much from this heavyweight version of Jones, as the fight ended in just over two minutes with a guillotine choke.
How will Jones look in his second and possibly final heavyweight appearance against a more well-rounded former champion in Stipe Miocic? We'll have to wait until November 16 for the result, but not for Jones' current weight.
235lbs For The Heavyweight Champion
In an interview with New York Post Sports' Scott Fontana, Jones says he weighs around 235 lbs, 13 lbs less than what he weighed for UFC 285 20 months ago.
"I bulked up, I got really strong," Jones said of his past physique at heavyweight. "I felt how I was gonna feel and now more than ever, I feel like I don't need that size to win as a heavyweight."
"I'm just a little guy but I feel fast and very strong. I weightlift with heavyweights all the time." Jones added.
