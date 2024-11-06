UFC Partner Tweet-And-Deletes Fake UFC 309 Poster Mocking Jones vs. Miocic
Jon Jones might be undefeated in some people's eyes, but so is the Internet.
Not everybody is a fan of Jones' upcoming heavyweight title fight next week in New York City. Tom Aspinall is the #1-ranked heavyweight in the world, winning and defending an interim title in the time Jones has been away due to injury, only to see Jones preparing for a rescheduled fight against Stipe Miocic, a former champion past his physical prime at 42 years old.
It's safe to say there wouldn't have been too much uproar if the super fight took place years ago, or even at their first booking at UFC 295, but love it or hate it, next-door divisional "GOATs" throw down at UFC 309, with the promotion all over it... along with the Internet.
'Looks Rusty' ... Fans Spot Weakness in Jon Jones' Latest Training Video
UFC On TNT Sports Drops Ball With Wrong Event Poster
On Wednesday, UFC on TNT Sports posted across their social media platforms a not-so-official poster for Miocic vs. Jones, which replaced the main event's greatest feats with satirical ones that read both men "will not fight Tom Aspinall" and more regarding their inactivity from the sport.
"TNT Sports telling it how it is," one fan wrote on X, sharing a screenshot of the now-deleted UFC 309 post.
It's not every day you see a UFC meme get reposted by one of the premier promotion's broadcasting partners , but that day was in fact today.
The Real UFC 309 Poster
Below is how the official UFC 309 poster looks, listing off Jones' status as a two-division champion and Miocic a two-time champion, looking to regain his title for a third time after losing it to Francis Ngannou by KO at UFC 260 in March 2021 - the last we saw of Miocic in the Octagon.
After defending his title a record number of times at light heavyweight, Jones took three years to set his sights on a heavyweight conquest. "Bones" submitted Ciryl Gane in a couple of minutes at UFC 285 in March 2023, not fighting or unifying his title against Tom Aspinall since.
Stipe Miocic: Fans Are More Excited for My Fight With Jon Jones Than Tom Aspinall
Read More UFC & MMA News
- Ryan Hall Reveals Timeline for UFC Comeback after 19 Surgeries
- UFC Fight Night Magny vs. Prates - Full Fight Card Predictions
- (Exclusive) Anatoly Malykhin Targets Francis Ngannou after ONE 169
- UFC Report: Fan-Favorite Ex-Champ Pulled From UFC Vegas 100
Stick with MMA Knockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW.