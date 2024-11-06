'Looks Rusty' ... Fans Spot Weakness in Jon Jones' Latest Training Video
Just ten days out from his fight with Stipe Miocic at UFC 309, Jon Jones has drawn scrutiny from fans for his latest padwork video.
'Bones' (27-1 (1NC)) is set to make his first heavyweight title defense when he squares off against heavyweight great Stipe Miocic (20-4) at Madison Square Garden on November 15. After a pectoral tear pulled him from UFC 295 in November 2023, fans hope Jones returns on form for likely his last fight.
Jon Jones' Latest Padwork Footage Draws Criticism from Fans
Jones shared footage of him going through some rudimentary combinations on Instagram on November 5.
Although the footage showed Jones practising his 1-2, 1-3, some flashier techniques and evasive combinations slowly, keen-eyed fans still read into the heavyweight champ's body language.
"Is it just me? The GOAT looks rusty. Hope I'm wrong," One user wrote.
"Boxing looks awful as always Jon!!" Another commented.
"He is not the same," A critic remarked. "Way too slow and poor moments."
"No way this version beats Aspinall," Another declared.
Others pointed out Jones' wrapped toe—a lingering effect of his 2013 fight with Chael Sonnen, where he snapped his big toe en route to a first-round TKO. Since then, he wraps his toes to prevent further injury. Jones went into detail about this ritual during the post-show for UFC 285.
"... I broke my toe when I fought Chael Sonnen years ago and ever since then, every day I practice I tape my toe just to ensure that it doesn’t pop out again. The toe is totally fine. But every once in a while, if I pivot on it too hard, it sends the most excruciating pain up my body and I just never want to compete without my toe taped again."
