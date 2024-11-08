MMA Knockout

UFC Fight Night Neil Magny vs. Carlos Prates - Full Card Odds & Best Bets

Check out some of the best bets available for this weekend's UFC Fight Night card.

Drew Beaupre

(Paul Kane/Getty Images)

The UFC is back in Las Vegas, NV this weekend for the centennial UFC Fight Night card at the UFC Apex, and MMAKO is here to give you full money line odds for every matchup and look at some of the best betting options available.

UFC Fight Night Full Card Odds

All odds via DraftKings (odds subject to change).

• Neil Magny (+550) vs. Carlos Prates (-800)

• Ricky Turcios (+270) vs. Bernardo Sopaj (-340)

• Gerald Meerschaert (+250) vs. Reinier De Ridder (-310)

• Luana Pinheiro (+310) vs. Gillian Robertson (-395)

• Mansur Abdul-Malik (-485) vs. Dusko Todorovic (+370)

• Karolina Kowalkiewicz (+390) vs. Denise Gomes (-520)

• Gaston Bolanos (+180) vs. Cortavious Romious (-218)

• Elizeu Zaleski Dos Santos (-850) vs. Zach Scroggin (+575)

• Matthew Semelsberger (+142) vs. Charles Radtke (-170)

• Cody Stamann (+215) vs. Da'Mon Blackshear (-265)

• Tresean Gore (-180) vs. Antonio Trócoli (+150)

• Melissa Mullins (-258) vs. Klaudia Sygula (+210)

UFC Fight Night Guide: Prates vs. Magny – Must-Watch Fights & Full Card

UFC Fight Night Money Line Bets

Tresean Gore to Defeat Antonio Trócoli (-180)

This UFC Fight Night card features some pretty wide odds in most of the fights, and this matchup between Gore and Trócoli is one of the more closely-lined bouts available.

UFC Fight Night Neil Magny vs. Carlos Prates - Full Card Odds & Best Bets
Tresean Gore punches Josh Fremd in a middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on October 29, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. / (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

There’s certainly some concern for Gore given that he’s returning after a layoff of more than two years, but given that he’s probably fighting for his place on the UFC roster I expect that he’ll enter the cage with a significant sense of urgency and hand Trócoli his second UFC loss.

Matthew Semelsberger to Defeat Charles Radtke (+142)

This one of the most well-matched fights on the card, and like Gore vs. Trócoli it’s one of the only matchups that doesn’t feature tremendously lopsided odds.

UFC Fight Night Neil Magny vs. Carlos Prates - Full Card Odds & Best Bets
Jul 29, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Matthew Semelsberger (red gloves) fights Uros Medic (blue gloves) during UFC 291 at Delta Center. / Jeff Swinger-Imagn Images

Semelsberger may be in an even more precarious position than Gore after dropping three-straight fights, but against a relative newcomer to the UFC in Radtke this looks like a decent spot for “Semi the Jedi” to finally get back into the win column.

Gerald Meerschaert to Defeat Reinier De Ridder (+250)

This one is a bit more of a long shot bet, but given Meerschaert’s experience he’s more than capable of spoiling de Ridder’s debut in the UFC.

UFC Fight Night Neil Magny vs. Carlos Prates - Full Card Odds & Best Bets
Aug 19, 2023; Boston, MA, USA; Andre Petroski (red gloves) fights Gerald Meerschaert (blue gloves) during UFC 292 at TD Garden. / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

“The Dutch Knight” will boast a size advantage in this fight, but a crafty veteran like Meerschaert may surprise the former ONE Championship star on the feet when he isn't looking to lock up a submission during what should hopefully be some entertaining grappling exchanges.

UFC Vegas 100: Magny vs. Prates Full Card, Start Time, Odds, More

UFC Fight Night Prop Bets

Neil Magny vs. Carlos Prates Goes Over 1.5 Rounds (-130)

There’s a strong argument to be made in favor of taking a shot on Magny’s money line in this fight given that he’s a perennial top welterweight facing a hot up-and-comer in Prates.

UFC Fight Night Neil Magny vs. Carlos Prates - Full Card Odds & Best Bets
Neil Magny slaps Philip Rowe in a welterweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event Saturday, June 24, 2023 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

The general consensus among fans seems to be that Prates will attack Magny’s legs right from the start of the fight, and while I do expect that to cause significant problems for “The Haitian Sensation” I think he’ll be able to at least temporarily weather that storm in this five-round affair.

Gerald Meerschaert vs. Renier De Ridder Goes Under 2.5 Rounds (-125)

There’s definitely some value on Meerschaert’s money line in this fight, but what fans are really hoping for is a high-level grappling match between him and de Ridder.

UFC Fight Night Neil Magny vs. Carlos Prates - Full Card Odds & Best Bets
Aug 19, 2023; Boston, MA, USA; Andre Petroski (red gloves) fights Gerald Meerschaert (blue gloves) during UFC 292 at TD Garden. / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Both men will be on the hunt for a submission any time the fight hits the ground, and if this bout ends up being as entertaining as fans anticipate then the judges’ scorecards shouldn’t be needed.

Denise Gomes to Defeat Karolina Kowalkiewicz via Decision (-140)

Gomes is a prohibitive favorite to defeat Kowalkiewicz here after the former title challenger had a four-fight win streak snapped by Iasmin Lucindo in May.

UFC Fight Night Neil Magny vs. Carlos Prates - Full Card Odds & Best Bets
Nov 4, 2023; Sao Paulo, Brazil; Denise Gomes (blue gloves) fights Angela Hill (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Ibirapuera Arena. / Jason da Silva-Imagn Images

“Dee” has already shown off her finishing skills in two of her UFC outings, but against a tough veteran like Kowalkiewicz I think it’s more likely that Gomes will secure her second-straight win over the three-round distance.

UFC Fight Night Magny vs. Prates - Full Fight Card Predictions

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Read More UFC & MMA News

Stick with MMA Knockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, & Boxing.

Follow MMA Knockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Published
Drew Beaupre
DREW BEAUPRE

Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.

Home/News