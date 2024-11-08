UFC Fight Night Neil Magny vs. Carlos Prates - Full Card Odds & Best Bets
The UFC is back in Las Vegas, NV this weekend for the centennial UFC Fight Night card at the UFC Apex, and MMAKO is here to give you full money line odds for every matchup and look at some of the best betting options available.
UFC Fight Night Full Card Odds
All odds via DraftKings (odds subject to change).
• Neil Magny (+550) vs. Carlos Prates (-800)
• Ricky Turcios (+270) vs. Bernardo Sopaj (-340)
• Gerald Meerschaert (+250) vs. Reinier De Ridder (-310)
• Luana Pinheiro (+310) vs. Gillian Robertson (-395)
• Mansur Abdul-Malik (-485) vs. Dusko Todorovic (+370)
• Karolina Kowalkiewicz (+390) vs. Denise Gomes (-520)
• Gaston Bolanos (+180) vs. Cortavious Romious (-218)
• Elizeu Zaleski Dos Santos (-850) vs. Zach Scroggin (+575)
• Matthew Semelsberger (+142) vs. Charles Radtke (-170)
• Cody Stamann (+215) vs. Da'Mon Blackshear (-265)
• Tresean Gore (-180) vs. Antonio Trócoli (+150)
• Melissa Mullins (-258) vs. Klaudia Sygula (+210)
UFC Fight Night Guide: Prates vs. Magny – Must-Watch Fights & Full Card
UFC Fight Night Money Line Bets
Tresean Gore to Defeat Antonio Trócoli (-180)
This UFC Fight Night card features some pretty wide odds in most of the fights, and this matchup between Gore and Trócoli is one of the more closely-lined bouts available.
There’s certainly some concern for Gore given that he’s returning after a layoff of more than two years, but given that he’s probably fighting for his place on the UFC roster I expect that he’ll enter the cage with a significant sense of urgency and hand Trócoli his second UFC loss.
Matthew Semelsberger to Defeat Charles Radtke (+142)
This one of the most well-matched fights on the card, and like Gore vs. Trócoli it’s one of the only matchups that doesn’t feature tremendously lopsided odds.
Semelsberger may be in an even more precarious position than Gore after dropping three-straight fights, but against a relative newcomer to the UFC in Radtke this looks like a decent spot for “Semi the Jedi” to finally get back into the win column.
Gerald Meerschaert to Defeat Reinier De Ridder (+250)
This one is a bit more of a long shot bet, but given Meerschaert’s experience he’s more than capable of spoiling de Ridder’s debut in the UFC.
“The Dutch Knight” will boast a size advantage in this fight, but a crafty veteran like Meerschaert may surprise the former ONE Championship star on the feet when he isn't looking to lock up a submission during what should hopefully be some entertaining grappling exchanges.
UFC Vegas 100: Magny vs. Prates Full Card, Start Time, Odds, More
UFC Fight Night Prop Bets
Neil Magny vs. Carlos Prates Goes Over 1.5 Rounds (-130)
There’s a strong argument to be made in favor of taking a shot on Magny’s money line in this fight given that he’s a perennial top welterweight facing a hot up-and-comer in Prates.
The general consensus among fans seems to be that Prates will attack Magny’s legs right from the start of the fight, and while I do expect that to cause significant problems for “The Haitian Sensation” I think he’ll be able to at least temporarily weather that storm in this five-round affair.
Gerald Meerschaert vs. Renier De Ridder Goes Under 2.5 Rounds (-125)
There’s definitely some value on Meerschaert’s money line in this fight, but what fans are really hoping for is a high-level grappling match between him and de Ridder.
Both men will be on the hunt for a submission any time the fight hits the ground, and if this bout ends up being as entertaining as fans anticipate then the judges’ scorecards shouldn’t be needed.
Denise Gomes to Defeat Karolina Kowalkiewicz via Decision (-140)
Gomes is a prohibitive favorite to defeat Kowalkiewicz here after the former title challenger had a four-fight win streak snapped by Iasmin Lucindo in May.
“Dee” has already shown off her finishing skills in two of her UFC outings, but against a tough veteran like Kowalkiewicz I think it’s more likely that Gomes will secure her second-straight win over the three-round distance.
UFC Fight Night Magny vs. Prates - Full Fight Card Predictions
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Read More UFC & MMA News
- UFC Partner Tweet-And-Deletes Fake UFC 309 Poster Mocking Jones vs. Miocic
- 'Looks Rusty' ... Fans Spot Weakness in Jon Jones' Latest Training Video
- Ryan Hall Reveals Timeline for UFC Comeback after 19 Surgeries
- Dana White Doubts Jon Jones, Stipe Miocic Retire without Unifying UFC Titles
Stick with MMA Knockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, & Boxing.