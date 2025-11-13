Jon Jones releases impassioned promo video pleading for UFC White House fight

Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones has made his intentions for the White House card clear: he wants an opportunity.

Jones (28-1, 1 NC MMA) stunned the MMA world this past year when he returned to the UFC following a torn pectoral muscle injury. At UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden in New York, Jones dispatched former UFC Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic (20-5 MMA) in his lone title defense before eventually putting his MMA career to bed, albeit briefly, with a sudden retirement over the summer.

Lasting less than a month, Jones has recently come clean about how he played a vital role in failed negotiations for a fight between him and England's Tom Aspinall (15-3, 1 NC MMA) for Jones' then-heavyweight title. Ultimately, he says he wants closure with UFC CEO Dana White for what transpired in talks regarding the fight.

Jon Jones Issues Public Apology To Dana White

Mar 4, 2016; Las Vegas, NV, USA; UFC president Dana White (left) greets fighter Jon Jones during a press conference prior to weigh-ins for UFC 196 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“I think my most immediate goal is to try to be on the White House card," Jones said on the No Scripts Podcast. "I’m giving Dana his space. Dana has changed my life. He has changed my life. He’s changed my children’s lives. And I’m forever grateful to him. And we had a verbal agreement that didn’t go over well. Nothing was finalized. But, I do admit guilt — not guilt, but I was wrong. The way things went down, I was wrong. And I wish I could see him face-to-face and just apologize to him, so that we can let bygones be bygones and get back to making some major money for the sport and really entertaining these fans."

Jones says White respects him greatly as a fighter, but recognizes he can frustrate the UFC brass when things aren't mutually exclusive.

"When he’s feeling me, I think I’m one of his favorite fighters. When he’s not feeling me, I’m probably the reason why he has a bald head." Jones added.

Jones recently released a promo pitch across his social media platforms, requesting the promotion rethink its stance about letting him compete during an event that is intended to mark the 250th celebration of the U.S.

Jon Jones releases a promo video for a potential fight at the White House 👀



“It just makes sense. The best country on earth 🤝 the best fighter on earth.”



(via @JonnyBones) pic.twitter.com/wZedkWZ3lY — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) November 12, 2025

Jon Jones Shoots His Shot For UFC White House Card

Nov 16, 2024; New York, NY, USA; Jon Jones (red gloves) celebrates defeating Stipe Miocic (blue gloves) in the heavyweight bout during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

"I couldn't be more proud to call myself an American," Jones said in the video. "I love this country. The people. The promise. The fight. This nation was built on courage and conflict, on belief that we can take on the biggest, the boldest, and come out victorious."

The video then showcases UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira's iconic walkout, as Jones teased a fight between the pair. Pereira (13-3 MMA) regained his title in his UFC 320 rematch against Magomed Ankalaev (21-2-1, 1 NC MMA) last month.

"It just makes sense.," Jones said about fighting there. "The best country on Earth. The best fighter on Earth."

For now, it remains unclear whether the UFC is going to give into his request.

If it does, the MMA world will likely be abuzz in ways few expect. But, that remains to be seen.

