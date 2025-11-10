UFC legend brutally knocks out reality TV star in boxing debut

Former UFC star Andrei Arlovski reminded combat sports fans that power is in fact the last thing to go when he made his boxing debut on Sunday.

Although many MMA fans were understandably already looking ahead to this Saturday’s stacked UFC 322 event at Madison Square Garden, last weekend did feature a UFC Fight Night card that saw Gabriel Bonfim knock out Randy Brown and also included some major regional action such as the back-to-back events from BRAVE CF.

The return of Arlovski for an exhibition boxing match with Kelechi Dyke got somewhat lost in the week’s combat sports shuffle, but the former UFC heavyweight champion made sure to capture the attention of fans with a knockout-win.

Andrei Arlovski Scores First KO Since 2015

The record holder for most wins in UFC heavyweight history, Arlovski’s second stint with the promotion came to an end last year following a split decision loss to Martin Buday at UFC 303.

Andrei Arlovski (red gloves) rests after a low blow from Martin Buday (not pictured) during UFC 303 at T-Mobile Arena. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The loss to Buday put the 41-year-old on a four-fight skid to close out his UFC career, but in March the Belarusian returned to the win column for the first time since 2022 when he defeated Terrance Hodges via doctor’s stoppage at the inaugural Dirty Boxing Championship event in Miami, FL.

READ MORE: UFC star Khamzat Chimaev's MMA lookalike stays undefeated with violent 32-second KO

Arlovski followed that win up with another doctor’s stoppage against former UFC and PFL heavyweight Jose Copeland in his debut for Bareknuckle FC in June. Donning boxing gloves for the first time on Sunday at a Misfits Boxing show in Nashville, TN, “Pitbull” stopped “Kelz” Dyke with a right hand in the fourth round and final round.

"Pitbull" Now 3-0 Since Exiting UFC

While Arlovski boasts plenty of impressive finishes on his MMA record, the fight with Dyke marked the first time since 2015 that the former UFC star has actually knocked out an opponent.

READ MORE: Fighter lands incredible spinning attack to set up brutal KO at UFC Vegas 111

That finish over Travis Browne at UFC 187 was part of a four-fight win streak that kicked off Arlovski’s second run with the world’s leading MMA promotion. “Pitbull” previously fought in the UFC from 2000 to 2008, winning the heavyweight belt in 2005 and defending it twice before he was stopped by Tim Sylvia in the second fight of their eventual trilogy at UFC 59.

Andrei Arlovski celebrates after defeating Travis Browne (not pictured) during their heavyweight bout during UFC 187 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Now 3-0 this year after moving on from the UFC and MMA, Arlovski appears to have found a way to extend his already-lengthy combat sports career for at least a few more fights.

More MMA Knockout News

• Jon Jones names one thing that makes UFC champion Tom Aspinall overrated

• UFC reportedly targets date for UFC 324 with Paramount deal set to begin in 2026

• Gable Steveson credits Jon Jones for early MMA success, eyes UFC contract

• Ex-UFC star Nate Diaz claims he's agreed to fight Jake Paul in boxing rematch

Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.

Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.