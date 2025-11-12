Three UFC 322 fights that could steal the show from Della Maddalena vs. Makhachev

The two title bouts at the top of the bill understandably command the majority of fan attention ahead of UFC 322, but there are a few other fights thast could steal the show on Saturday night.

Taking place at New York City’s Madison Square Garden this Saturday (November 15), UFC 322 is headlined by a welterweight title bout between the division’s reigning titleholder Jack Della Maddalena and former UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev.

Like Makhachev, Weili Zhang will also try to claim a second UFC title in the night’s co-main event when she challenges UFC Women’s Flyweight Champion Valentina Shevchenko, and the rest of the card is stacked with exciting fights befitting an event at Madison Square Garden.

Sean Brady vs. Michael Morales

The welterweight title will be up for grabs when Della Maddalena and Makachev enter the cage for the UFC 322 main event, and the winner of this fight will likely be next in line to challenge for the promotion’s 170 lbs. belt.

Unbeaten outside of a 2022 loss to former UFC Welterweight Champion Belal Muhammad, Brady has rebounded from that setback with three-straight victories. The 32-year-old most recently dominated another former welterweight titleholder in Leon Edwards, finishing him with a rear naked choke in the fourth round of their UFC Fight Night main event in March.

Leon Edwards (red gloves) fights against Sean Brady (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. | Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images

Morales is one of three undefeated fighters competing at UFC 322. The Ecuadorian standout has won six fights since joining the UFC off of Dana White’s Contender Series in 2021, finishing four of those opponents via strikes and three of them inside the first round.

Michael Morales (red gloves) fights Adam Fugitt (blue gloves) in a welterweight bout during UFC 277 at the American Airlines Center. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Beneil Dariush vs. Benoit Saint-Denis

It’s easy to see why the UFC picked this matchup as the curtain jerker for the UFC 322 main card, as it’s a pivotal lightweight matchup that seems likely to produce a finish.

Previously on an eight-fight win streak that had him on the cusp of a lightweight title shot, Dariush was stopped by Arman Tsarukyan and Charles Oliveira in the first round of back-to-back outings in 2023. After taking some time off, “Benny” returned in June and took a unanimous decision over former title challenger Renato Moicano.

Beneil Dariush (red gloves) reacts after the fight against Renato Moicano (blue gloves) during UFC 317 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Moicano famously handed Saint-Denis a stoppage-loss last year when the pair headlined UFC Paris, which put the Frenchman on a two-fight skid after he was also finished by Dustin Poirier at UFC 299. “God of War” has rebounded impressively with back-to-back submissions this year, including a "Performance of the Night"-winning effort for handing Mauricio Ruffy his first Octagon loss.

Benoit Saint Denis (red gloves) fights Mauricio Ruffy (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Accor Arena. | Per Haljestam-Imagn Images

Roman Kopylov vs. Gregory Rodrigues

There are a few prelim fights on UFC 322 that certainly deserve a bit more attention than they may be getting, and this middleweight clash should be highlighted by fans as a can’t-miss matchup.

Jack Hermansson (red gloves) fights Gregory Rodrigues (blue gloves) during UFC 317 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

A post-fight bonus winner in back-to-back bouts, Rodrigues showcased his incredible knockout power at UFC 317 when he flatlined Jack Hermansson in the first round. Krylov is also a dangerous knockout artist in his own right, and the Russian secured a “Performance of the Night” bonus for his buzzer-beater finish of Chris Curtis last January.

Both middleweights aren’t far removed from solid win streaks, and an impressive victory at UFC 322 could set one of them up for a chance to break back into the division’s Top 15 early next year.

Cesar Almeida (red gloves) fights Roman Kopylov (blue gloves) during UFC 302 at Prudential Center. | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

MMA Knockout will be providing comprehensive coverage for UFC 322 all throughout fight week. Be sure to check back with us for predictions for both the preliminary and main card fights, as well as live results and highlights from all the action on fight night.

