Jon Jones Lauds Dana White Using UFC Boss’s Infamous Quote
Dana White and Jon Jones haven't always been on the same page, but they sure are now.
Moving on from past controversies such as drug test failures and criminal history, UFC Heavyweight Champion Jones has his next move approved by CEO White - a long-awaited title defense against former champ Stipe Miocic targeted (not officially announced) for UFC 309 on Nov. 16 in NYC.
Until that day comes, reigning and defending interim champ, Tom Aspinall, along with many in the MMA community are calling for Jones to unify the title instead of fighting the 42-year-old Miocic, citing it'd be a "stain" on his legacy if he were not to fight Aspinall before his career is over.
Jon Jones Raises Eyebrows With NSFW Tirade on Tom Aspinall
Dana White's Take
White disagrees with the notion that Miocic and Jones shouldn't fight each other. He argues that they should fight because they were originally scheduled to do so. He also wants to preserve what he believes is Jones' status as the sport's greatest fighter of all time and the #1-ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC today, even though UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev currently holds that spot.
White has taken Jones' side on multiple occasions, most recently debating the media for 12 minutes at the Contender Series post-fight press conference on August 27.
Jones Sends Message To White
On August 29, Jones responded to many critics on 'X' about why he wouldn't fight Aspinall. In a night of much back-and-forth banter between fans, Jones praised White, highlighting one of his more notable quotes made about him at the UFC 302 post-fight press conference: “You throw Jon Jones in a room with anybody, Jon Jones walks out of the room.”
"You put @danawhite in a business meeting with any man on this f***** planet, there’s only one man coming out on top. Real recognize real," Jones wrote on Instagram, posting a caricature of the UFC boss engraving his face into Mount Rushmore, signifying his status as the greatest of all time."
Dana White Calls Out 'F*** Stupid' UFC Media in Defense of Jon Jones
