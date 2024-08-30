Jon Jones Brushes off Tom Aspinall Hype: 'My Legacy Will Be Just Fine'
The return of UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones is probably the most contentious point of discussion of 2024.
For those unaware, Jones has been inactive for over 500 days as a champion since winning the title in March 2023. He was scheduled to defend the belt against Stipe Miocic in November 2023, but withdrew with a torn pectoral muscle and no return date has been officially announced since.
This timing couldn't have been worse for Jones, as the UFC set up an interim title fight in his absence at UFC 295, and British heavyweight titan Tom Aspinall became the No. 1 fighter in the division. He staked his claim even more by knocking out Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304 and defending his interim belt, which is almost unheard of.
With many fans, pundits, and fighters recognizing Aspinall as the deserving champion, Jones has been pressured to overlook Miocic and take on Aspinall. However, Dana White and Jones have been rock solid in their intentions to have Miocic as the next title contender. Jones, in particular, has been swatting away ducking accusations in a recent slew of replies on X.
Jones: Maybe I'll Leave Fans With Blue Balls Over Aspinall Debate
"Maybe I'll leave you with blue balls, but my legacy will be just fine," Jones replied to a user saying his legacy will be tarnished if he doesn't fight Aspinall. "I’ve done way too much work in this game. There’s people around the world that’s been watching me fight since they can remember. He would have to go on and win like 10 championships at least in order for that to happen. The work I put in, that body of work ain’t getting touched no time soon."
Will Jones' Legacy Be Affected by Not Fighting Aspinall?
The short answer is no. In the short term, Jones may face criticism for not taking the fight. However, if history in MMA has taught us anything, records and hindsight hold great influence. Despite previous suspensions for anti-doping violations, legal troubles, and controversial decisions in past fights, these issues tend to fade over time. When new fans look at his Sherdog or Tapology pages or when the UFC highlights his achievements, those past controversies often become footnotes.
