Conor McGregor Responds after Dana White Teases UFC Return

UFC CEO Dana White’s recent teaser about upcoming fight announcements didn’t go unnoticed by Conor McGregor.
UFC’s Dana White Announcing Conor McGregor Fight Soon
It’s now been well over three years since “The Notorious” last stepped into the cage for his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier, and after breaking his ankle in that matchup a myriad of factors have kept the former two-division champion from returning to action.
A scheduled return against Michael Chandler as the main event of UFC 303 fell through due to McGregor’s broken toe, and in the aftermath of that even White admitted that the chances of the Irishman fighting this year seemed unlikely until the UFC CEO more recently indicated he’d have fight news for him soon.
“The Notorious” appeared to be at odds with the UFC regarding his return after he pulled out of UFC 303, but following White’s comments during an Instagram live stream McGregor simply shared an emoji that will no doubt get fans clamoring for a concrete fight announcement.
The final two UFC PPV events of the year (309 and 310) are currently without main events, but given that Jon Jones is expected to finally face Stipe Miocic at Madison Square Garden for UFC 309 some fans have started speculating that UFC 310 on December 7 might be the perfect opportunity for McGregor to return.
It’s still an open question of who the former two-division champion might step into the Octagon with after how long Chandler has been waiting for the matchup, but if McGregor does in fact return before 2025 it will undoubtedly be one of the biggest combat sports spectacles of the year.
