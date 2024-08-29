Jon Jones Raises Eyebrows With NSFW Tirade on Tom Aspinall
Interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall is pressuring the undisputed champion, Jon Jones, to fight him in the Octagon once again.
Fighters, fans, and pundits alike want to see Aspinall and Jones unify the title, but the UFC Brass and Jones appear to be dead-set on Jones defending his title against Stipe Miocic, who hasn't fought since his knockout loss to Francis Ngannou in March 2021.
Since defending his interim title at UFC 304, Aspinall has been hot on the heels of Jones, recently calling him the king of fight dodging in an interview with SportBible.
It's safe to say Jones didn't take this lightly, and in a since-deleted comment on the post, he made some questionable remarks:
"This dude literally has my large black c*** in his mouth every week," Jones wrote. "I'm flattered. I absolutely guarantee he will not win more world championships than me. That's truly all that matters at the end of the day. There's been many champions, no one like me. I sleep good at night."
It's unfortunate for Jones, who, after over a decade of undefeated dominance as a UFC champion, now faces perhaps his greatest challenge just as he plans to retire.
Aspinall seems poised to disrupt Jones' legacy, especially with years of inactivity and a missed opportunity against lineal champion Francis Ngannou casting a shadow over the twilight of his career. However, a victory over Aspinall could elevate Jones to an untouchable level in the MMA GOAT conversation.
