UFC Star Ilia Topuria Shines on Forbes Spain '30 Under 30' Cover
Ilia Topuria has added another significant achievement to a growing list of accolades that have come about thanks to his combat sports career.
UFC CEO Dana White Shares Graphic Photos of Contender Series Injury
Topuria Makes Forbes Spain "30 Under 30" List
Unbeaten in his 15-fight professional MMA career, Topuria claimed the UFC featherweight belt from long-reigning champion Alexander Volkanovski via second-round knockout in the main event of UFC 298.
“El Matador” is now scheduled to face former featherweight king and current “BMF” titleholder Max Holloway in his first title defense at UFC 308, but before that highly-anticipated fight Forbes Spain has announced the UFC star will be included on the magazine's annual “30 Under 30” list.
Making the "30 Under 30" list and gracing the cover of Forbes Spain are lofty additions to the growing list of honors Topuria has received since winning the UFC featherweight title, including appearing at a Real Madrid soccer match with his belt and officially being given his Spanish citizenship.
The 27-year-old has also started to expand his business ventures, and last week Way of the Warrior FC announced that “El Matador” has officially become a shareholder of one of Spain’s top regional MMA promotions.
Topuria appears poised to become one of the UFC’s biggest stars if he’s able to maintain his current trajectory, but if he intends to have a long title reign and potentially challenge for a second belt then he’ll first have to defeat one of the promotion’s true legends in Holloway at UFC 308.
