Stephen 'Wonderboy’ Thompson Eyes Ex-UFC Champ for One Last Title Run
Age is just a number for Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson.
At 41, the two-time UFC title challenger is still chasing championship gold after exchanging wins and losses in the UFC's welterweight division. Thompson had picked up some momentum in 2022 with a win over Kevin Holland, only to be halted by Shavkat Rakhmonov a year later.
Another run at the title might seem like a long shot for the ageing Thompson, also given the fact the 170lb division is stacked with talent. Even so, "Wonderboy" will continue testing himself against the young guns the UFC has to offer, fighting down the ladder against rising star Joaquin Buckley at UFC 307 on Oct. 5.
Thompson Name-Drops Leon Edwards For Future Fight
With a win over Buckley (currently on a four-fight win streak), the #9-ranked Thompson says somebody he's wanted to fight in the past could potentially be in his future.
"I know Leon Edwards just lost the title," Thompson told TalkSport's Jordan Ellis. "He's not normally known as a grappler. He's more known as a striker. That's one of the fights that I've been trying to get for years and hopefully, we can make that happen now that he's not the champ now."
Striker vs. Striker? Wonderboy Says It's A "Fun Fight For Sure"
Birmingham's Leon Edwards defended the welterweight title twice before losing it to Belal Muhammad by unanimous decision at UFC 304 last month. Thompson had been calling for a fight with "Rocky" well before he became champ, but Edwards has never been one to entertain a bout with the karate-style fighter.
"He may get another title shot, but I don't think Belal Muhammad will give him that. So, maybe we can make that fight happen just for for the fans," Thompson added. "I think that would be a fun fight for sure."
Onwards And Upwards
Edwards is ranked eight spots above Thompson in the welterweight division, and while a fight sounds fun to him, the American must first take care of business with Joaquin Buckley if he wants a shot at the former champ or anybody else ranked higher for that matter.
"It's one of those things, I beat Joaquin Buckley, he's ranked below me. I'm still looking for the title, still trying to improve and hopefully, we can find a good fight with somebody who's ranked above me."
Everybody loves an underdog story, and fight fans would be ecstatic to see one of their championed athletes fight for the top spot one last time.
