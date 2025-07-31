Jon Jones shuts down GOAT fight with retired MMA legend
Jon Jones isn't open to a Russian super fight should his plans at the White House fall through.
Although retired, 'Bones' has highlighted his intent to come back and headline UFC White House in 2026, an unprecedented event set forth by Donald Trump earlier this year.
Naturally, the promotion would want one of their best American stars to headline, but Jones was brutally snubbed by Dana White earlier in July.
That hasn't stopped Jones from inserting himself into the White House narrative, and he's not willing to consider any other super fights offered to him...
Jon Jones declines Red Square fight with Fedor Emelianenko
Jones was in attendance at the IBO Bare Knuckle event earlier in July, where IBO Boxing head Al Siesta offered him a fight against Fedor Emelianenko at the Red Square in Moscow.
"If that's [White House] not happening, I've got an alternative for you," Siesta claimed. "Would you like it to happen on the Red Square?"
Jones replied, "I'm contractually obligated to the UFC for a very long time."
"No, listen, if we agree with Dana White, we bring you to the Red Square as an alternative to the White House card, Dana, I'll speak to you, my friend," Siesta continued. ". . . I'm going to get someone like Fedor [Emelianenko]..."
Jones declined, "No. No one wants to see Fedor and I fight, I don't want to fight Fedor. . . It's the same with Anderson Silva, these guys inspired me in my youth and that will never change."
This suggests a Red Square fighting event could be in the works, mirroring the White House card at America 250. However, Emelianenko is 48 years old and hasn't fought since 2023, when he suffered a knockout loss to Ryan Bader for a second time at Bellator 290.
'The Last Emperor' (40-7) remains one of, if not the greatest, MMA heavyweight of all time. He never fought in the UFC, but defeated seven former champions and mauled the best opposition his time had to offer. Emelianenko was arguably 30-0 before suffering his first loss.
