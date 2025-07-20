Jon Jones responds as Dana White rules him out of UFC White House event
Jon Jones is a 'little disappointed' with the news that Dana White thinks he's too big a risk to headline UFC White House in 2026.
UFC Boss White snubbed Jones' name during the UFC 318 post-event presser, where he called him a 'risk' and implied he won't be coming back to headline the card.
It marked a big shift in sentiment for White, who had nothing but praise for Jones before his retirement. Now, Jones has replied to his comeback wishes being dashed against the rocks.
'I was a little disappointed' ... Jon Jones responds to Dana White
Taking to X after the news, Jones explained 'I'll be ready,' for whatever's next.
"I heard the comments made at last night's press conference," Jones wrote. "While I was a little disappointed, I'm still in the UFC's drug testing pool, staying sharp, and continuing to train like a professional. I'll be ready for whatever comes next.
"In a recent interview, I shared that the opportunity to fight at the White House gave me something deeper to fight for, a 'why' that goes beyond paychecks or belts. Fighting for my country gives me a greater purpose!
The silver lining in all this is knowing the fans see my heart. They see, I am ready and willing to take on anyone, to represent my country on a historic stage. For me, it’s never been just about the opponent. I’m chasing legacy, something timeless, something bigger than the moment.
So for now, I’ll keep grinding, stay patient, and stay faithful. I’m ready to fight on July 4th."
Jones notoriously retired on the back of a long streak of inactivity. He captured the heavyweight title in March 2023, before sitting out for over a year with injury. Tom Aspinall won the interim title in Jones' absence, but 'Bones' kept Aspinall waiting for well over 500 days.
The controversial champion chose not to retire following a squash match against Stipe Miocic in November 2024, holding onto the title until June 2025, when he quietly retired, handing the belt over to Aspinall to become the undisputed king.
