Ex-UFC Champion Magomed Ankalaev Shares Massive Update on Next UFC Fight

Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Magomed Ankalaev has provided fans with a major update regarding his return to the cage.

Currently sitting at #1 in the official UFC light heavyweight rankings behind recently-crowned titleholder Carlos Ulberg, Ankalaev last competed at UFC 320 and was stopped by Alex Pereira in an

immediate rematch after he took the 205 lbs. belt from Pereira at UFC 313.

Now more than six months removed from losing the title in what stands as just the second loss of his professional MMA career, it looks like Ankalaev is preparing to finally get back into action in the near future.

Magomed Ankalaev Claims He's Signed Contract for Next UFC Fight

Taking to social media, Ankalaev told fans that he’s officially signed the contract for his next fight and will be back in the cage very soon.

Contract signed. I miss dunking on people.

See you soon 🏀👊🏽 — Muhammad big ANK Ankalaev (@AnkalaevM) May 21, 2026

“Contract signed. I miss dunking on people. See you soon”

Prior to the contract news, the last update from Ankalaev regarding his return was another post stating that he’ll be returning to fight in Abu Dhabi in July. Earlier this week, the UFC officially announced that it will be returning to Abu Dhabi for a UFC Fight Night event on July 25.

Alex Pereira (red gloves) fights Magomed Ankalaev (blue gloves) during UFC 313 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

With all signs pointing towards Ankalaev fighting at UFC Abu Dhabi, the question now becomes who he’ll be standing across from in a matchup that will presumably feature as the card’s headlining attraction.

Who Will Ankalaev Face in First Fight Since Losing UFC Title?

Following Pereira’s decision to vacate the light heavyweight belt in order to move up to heavyweight and fight Ciryl Gane at The White House, the UFC set up a fight for the vacant title between Ulberg and the division’s former champion Jiří Procházka.

After injuring his knee during the early going, “Black Jag” knocked out Procházka just under four minutes into the opening round at UFC 327. Ulberg will be sidelined for an extended period after undergoing surgery to address what turned out to be a torn ACL, and Ankalaev’s upcoming matchup should be an important one to sort out the divisional title picture and figure out who will challenge the New Zealander upon his return.

Jiri Prochazka (red gloves) fights Carlos Ulberg (blue gloves) during UFC 327 at Kaseya Center. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Another former light heavyweight titleholder and the division’s #4-ranked contender Jan Blachowicz is also currently sidelined due to injury, and an Ankalaev vs. Procházka meeting seems unlikely right now given that Procházka was just stopped by Ulberg.

Jiri Prochazka (red gloves) fights Khalil Rountree Jr (blue gloves) during UFC 320 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Khalil Rountree Jr. looks to be a strong possibility to face Ankalaev in Abu Dhabi as the UFC’s #5-ranked light heavyweight, and Paulo Costa could also be an intriguing option after the former middleweight title challenger moved up to 205 lbs. and stopped the formerly-undefeated Azamat Murzanakov at UFC 327.