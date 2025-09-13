Dana White returns to combat sports roots as Noche UFC clashes with Canelo-Crawford
A star-studded night for combat sports fans sees UFC CEO Dana White break into a new venture: boxing. In collaboration with Netflix, Turki Al-Sheikh and Zuffa Boxing, White will promote the highly-anticipated Undisputed Super Middleweight Championship fight between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford Saturday night from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The only caveat, interestingly enough, is the same night sees the UFC host its own event: a Fight Night card from San Antonio, Texas, with a main event between Diego Lopes and Jean Silva at featherweight. Although the Alvarez-Crawford main card will not clash with the UFC event Saturday night, it leaves an interesting question: which fight will White prioritize?
In a bold move, White has stuck around in Las Vegas this week to promote the Netflix special, with few mentions of the UFC event other than how to watch it.
READ MORE: Terrifying UFC legend returns at 48 to deliver stunning bare knuckle knockout
Dana White Previews Canelo-Crawford
White's excitement for Alvarez-Crawford couldn't be more apparent, as he broke down how he sees the fight playing out in an interview with Fight Hub TV.
"What I truly believe is, with [Terence] Crawford moving up in weight, this legacy thing is important to him," White said. "He's going to come at Canelo [Alvarez]. You know how Canelo is. He's a counterpuncher and hits hard. I think it's going to be a war."
Alvarez and Crawford couldn't be more in agreement about the slugfest aspect, as both offered their predictions for the fight at Thursday's pre-fight presser alongside White.
Canelo Alvarez Teases Expectations For Terence Crawford Fight
“First and foremost, I’m definitely going to win,” Crawford said. “I’m winning this fight for sure. But at the same time, I don’t think losing tarnishes me or Canelo’s legacy. I think Canelo’s a first-ballot Hall of Famer. I think that I’m a first-ballot Hall of Famer. Win, lose, or draw, we’re both going to the Hall of Fame."
Although Alvarez declined to offer a method of victory, he did suggest those who may be underestimating him are failing to realize he has yet to showcase his complete skillset.
"I’m going to put everything I have into this and you’re going to see all of my elements in this fight," Alvarez said.
The fight streams globally on Netflix, as the main card festivities get underway at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT for no extra cost to subscribers. The undercard streams on the UFC's YouTube channel at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT, as the event features 10 fights in total.
More MMA News
- Noche UFC: Diego Lopes vs. Jean Silva full fight card picks & predictions
- UFC star could be terminated after massive blunder before fight night
- Beloved UFC fan favorite and four other fighters removed in latest UFC roster update
- Top UFC heavyweights reportedly meet at UFC Qatar after two failed fight bookings
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.