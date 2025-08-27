Joshua Van confirms possible title fight news with short message to fans
Hot prospect Joshua Van cemented his place at the top of the flyweight division with a three-round spectacle over Brandon Royval at UFC 317.
Then-ranked 12, Van made an unprecedented leap to the No. 1 spot at flyweight before facing off with reigning champion Alexandre Pantoja, seemingly confirming the next title clash.
Pantoja had been starved for contenders, and Van's name was a breath of fresh air, given the abundance of rematches.
Joshua Van appears to confirm contract signed for next UFC fight
In a new message to fans, Van appeared to confirm he's signed a new contract, and fight news might be coming soon. Almost without a doubt, his next appearance should be for the flyweight title, perhaps before the year ends.
Winning the title before the end of 2025 would mark one of the most remarkable comebacks in UFC history, since Van was knocked out by Charles Johnson in 2024. He made a quick turnaround and has since reeled off five wins, three this year alone.
Pantoja is a tall task. 'The Cannibal' claimed his position as the second greatest flyweight of all time behind Demetrious Johnson by defeating Kai-Kara France at UFC 317. The Brazilian has four title defenses, the second most in the division's history behind Johnson's twelve.
As for an event, being a co-main to Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane at UFC 321 is a possibility. The October 25 event takes place on Yas Island, in Abu Dhabi.
More MMA News
- Raja Jackson: Rampage vows to let justice play out while family faces assault fallout
- Dana White signs 5 dangerous UFC fighters including new shortest heavyweight
- UFC star Sean O’Malley reveals what’s going wrong and Conor McGregor is part of it
- Dana White's Contender Series 2025 Week 3 free live stream results & highlights
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.