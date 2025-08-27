Dana White signs 5 dangerous UFC fighters including new shortest heavyweight
Week three of Dana White's Contender Series (DWCS) went exactly to plan, with five knockouts and five new UFC signees, including one notable heavyweight.
Serving as the core talent funnel for UFC fighters, DWCS runs for several weeks of the year, featuring five fights every Tuesday. UFC Boss White decides on the spot whether the athletes deserve a basic contract in the UFC, usually depending on their finishing ability and drive to win.
"The world's hardest job interview" is what DWCS has coined for its fights, and it has produced some champions like Sean O'Malley and Jamahal Hill. The latest round of fighters to join the promotion are handy on their feet.
Dana White signs 5'9" heavyweight among latest host of DWCS winners
6-0 heavyweight Donte Johnson earned a UFC contract by knocking out Darion Abbey, a fighter five inches taller. Johnson, standing at 5'9" in the heavy man division, weighed in at just three pounds over the light heavyweight limit.
Johnson fought at light heavyweight in his last two appearances and will likely compete at 205 when he officially joins the roster. 'Lock Jaw' cut his teeth in Anthony Pettis' fight promotion, where he lost one fight as an amateur in 2023. He has won six fights in the first round since August 2024.
"Donte, I didn't get to see much of your game, because you made it look easy," White told Johnson after the event. "You took this fight on short notice, I love your enthusiasm, and I loved your performance. Congratulations..."
White also signed four other fighters to the promotion.
- 8-1 Ryan Gandra for his first-round knockout over 8-3 Trent Miller
- 17-2 Marcio Barbosa for his first-round knockout over 9-3 Damon Wilson
- 7-0 Abdulrakhman Yakhyaev for his thirty-second knockout over 6-2 Alik Lorenz
- 13-1 Manoel Souza for his third-round knockout over Cristian Perez
