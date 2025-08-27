Raja Jackson: Rampage vows to let justice play out while family faces assault fallout
An uncharacteristically solemn Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson has released a new statement, following his son, Raja Jackson's, horrific assault on Stuart Smith, a.k.a. Syko Stu, last weekend.
Raja Jackson, irked by a backstage transgression with Smith, allegedly received permission to jump in the ring and exact his revenge - real hits permitted. The 25-year-old did the unthinkable by dropping Smith on his head and landing a barrage of heavy strikes to the face. Now, hospitalized, Smith's family is hosting a fundraiser to cover expenses.
Rampage Jackson previously addressed 'misinformation' about his son following the incident, but in a new statement, he appears to dial back any protective measures.
Rampage Jackson has his son's back but is willing to let justice play out
Originally live-streamed on KICK from a bowling alley, Rampage explained that he doesn't condone what Raja did and is willing to let justice take its course.
"I feel bad about what happened to Syko Stu," Jackson remarked. "I don't condone what my son did at all. . . . I'm a father, so I gotta have my son's back, but I'm gonna let justice play out -- take its course. . . . I hope one day I can meet Syko Stu and shake his hand and have a man-to-man with him.
". . . I hope Syko Stu can forgive me, as a dad, for not understanding everything. Let's see what happens from here."
The Smith family has currently received over $135,000 in donations, which will be used to cover medical expenses, recovery support, and a loss of income. The incident is still under investigation.
