Dana White's Contender Series 2025 Week 3 free live stream results & highlights

The 2025 edition of Dana White’s Contender Series rolls on tonight (August 26) as 10 fighters meet at the UFC Apex to try and punch their ticket to the UFC on Week 3.
The early start time for last weekend’s UFC Shanghai card combined with a rare off week for the UFC before the promotion heads to Paris, France to kick off September will leave some fight fans clamoring for action, and the fighters on DWCS Week 3 have a tough act to follow after five UFC contracts were handed out on Week 2.
Week 2 also saw four out of five fights ended via finish following a lackluster Week 1, and on Week 3 fans will be treated to action in the heavyweight, light heavyweight, lightweight, featherweight, and middleweight divisions.
Top Prospects Fight For UFC Contracts On DWCS Week 3
Week 3 will kick off in the heavyweight division, as undefeated prospect Donte Johnson moves back up after back-to-back wins at light heavyweight to take on Darion Abbey, who is on a three-fight win streak and most recently made short work of former UFC fighter Alex Nicholson in March.
The night’s second bout features lightweight standouts Cristian Perez and Manoel Sousa, where Sousa will finally get a crack at the UFC after he previously competed for both the PFL and Bellator. Following that 155 lbs. contest, Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev will try to make good on his status as the biggest favorite on the card when he meets Alik Lorenz in a light heavyweight matchup.
Things move to the featherweight division for the card’s penultimate fight, which sees Cage Warriors veteran Damon Wilson take on Marcio Barbosa. Barbosa suffered a knockout-loss to current UFC fighter Gabriel Santos in 2022, but since then the Brazilian has rebounded with three-straight first-round finishes in the LFA.
Week 3 of DWCS closes out in the middleweight division, as Ryan Gandra puts his six-fight win streak on the line against Trent Miller.
All fighters scheduled to compete on Week 3 of DWCS successfully made weight ahead of the event. The action is set to kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET, and fans can catch the entire card live on ESPN+.
Dana White’s Contender Series 2025: Week 3 (8:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+)
• Main Event: Trent Miller vs. Ryan Gandra
• Damon Wilson vs. Marcio Barbosa
• Abdul Rakhman Yahkyaev vs. Alik Lorenz
• Cristian Perez vs. Manoel Sousa
• Donte Johnson vs. Darrion Abbey
