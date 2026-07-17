Paramount+ Shares How Many Fans Streamed 'UFC 329: Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway 2'

Paramount+ has its official metrics back from this past Saturday's UFC 329 event, which featured the return of former UFC two-weight champion Conor McGregor in a rematch with Max Holloway from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Holloway's 69-second TKO, which resulted in a knee injury to McGregor's opposite leg from his UFC 264 fight following his left leg break against Dustin Poirier in July 2021 at the same venue, did big business for the widely popular streaming service.

Although the fight was not 100 percent free on Paramount+, it was cheap enough ($8.99 for Essential and $12.99 for Premium) that 14.3 million U.S. subscribers streamed the event, with at least 6.1 million tuning in for at least a minute of the five-fight main card (with 6.5 million overall).

How Big Was UFC 329 Overall?

Jeff Bottari-Zuffa LL

By the time McGregor and Holloway made their respective entrances, social media was through the roof.

For a period of four hours, UFC 329 was trending on 'X' at No. 1 while creeping near the top of the app for nine hours in the U.S.

Over 12 million people interacted with the main event in some form on the platform, not to mention the fact that 751,000 people mentioned the term "UFC" at least once in various threads, in a 13 percent increase from UFC 328 in May.

Conor McGregor Rivals CBS Super Bowl Numbers

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Concurrently, 15.9 million people were the peak number (and eight million concurrent viewers) for the event between the U.S. and Latin America, which missed the 2024 Super Bowl numbers 123.7 million combined (between linear and streaming) when the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in overtime, 25-22. Outside of the game, it's the only event to reach those global numbers in the history of Paramount+.

UFC 329 beat out UFC Freedom 250 concurrently, which had 7.9 million concurrent streams despite having 34 million global viewers.

UFC 329 Proved Conor McGregor Is Still Massive Draw

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The overall numbers are unsurprising given McGregor's star power. Nearly a decade ago, McGregor participated in two of the most-bought pay-per-view events of all time: UFC 229 against Khabib Nurmagomedov (2.4 million buys, Oct. 2018) and his lone boxing match against Floyd Mayweather Jr. (4.3 million buys, Aug. 2017).

Both took place in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena, as the city has been a hotbed for many of the UFC's biggest fights over the past 25 years, especially when McGregor was at the height of his career between 2014 and 2017.

Now, his next steps following his knee injury still remain unknown.