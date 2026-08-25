Charles Oliveira Pitches Shocking Gamble for UFC Rematch vs. Justin Gaethje

Former UFC Lightweight Champion Charles Oliveira is looking to win his title back. To do so, he would have to beat Justin Gaethje in a would-be rematch. But, it's the stakes that Oliveira wants to raise to the highest possible level.

Oliveira beat Max Holloway in March by decision to become the new "BMF" champion, a fight some would call lackluster for its wrestling-heavy nature and lack of striking action in UFC 326's main event from Las Vegas.

But now, with Oliveira universally recognized as the "BMF," he told journalist Bia Galev why a rematch with Gaethje makes sense if both undisputed gold and the "BMF" were on the line. Another instance of this scenario nearly happening was when Ilia Topuria knocked out Holloway at UFC 308 in Oct. 2024 in Abu Dhabi.

How Gaethje-Oliveira 2 Could Happen

May 7, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Charles Oliveira celebrates during UFC 274 at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Although Holloway was considered the "BMF" champion at the time for knocking out Gaethje at UFC 300 in April of that same year, the UFC didn't recognize Topuria as a simultaneous titleholder. Instead, Topuria vacated his then-featherweight title and moved up to lightweight, where he'd knock out Oliveira at UFC 317 in June last year to win vacant gold.

The lightweight division was turned upside down, as a heavy underdog in Gaethje put a shocking end to Topuria's title reign at UFC Freedom 250 to potentially set up would-be chaos if the May 2022 rematch between Gaethje and Oliveira transpired.

Oliveira won the first fight at UFC 274 in Phoenix, AZ, with a first-round rear-naked choke to retain the lightweight title. He would relinquish the belt later that year, as an Oct. 2022 loss to current UFC Welterweight Champion Islam Makhachev at UFC 280 ended Oliveira's lightweight title reign.

Now, nearly four years since the initial Gaethje fight and 14 months since his loss to Topuria, Oliveira has clear terms he said he'd like Gaethje to agree to. It's not one belt, nor is it two. It's much bigger than that, he said.

Justin Gaethje Rematch is Only Fight Charles Oliveira Wants

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Charles Oliveira during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

“That’s what I said: there’s nowhere to run, and another thing, I said two [belts] and the internet went ‘not two, it’s three! It’s the White House, the lightweight and the BMF,’" Oliveira said.

To make the fight a reality, Oliveira said Gaethje has to man up since he, as champion, has the drawing power at present.

"So okay, so put all three [on the line], there’s no problem at all," Oliveira added.

UFC's Upcoming Schedule

Jeff Bottari-Zuffa LL

The UFC has still not yet announced main events for UFC 332 (Oct. 3), UFC 334 (Nov. 14), or UFC 335 (Dec. 12). But it appears Oliveira wants to return sooner rather than later.