Justin Gaethje names major mistake in Max Holloway KO at UFC 300
Justin Gaethje pinpoints what went wrong against Max Holloway.
A lightweight gladiator known for throwing caution to the wind, Gaethje's had a more measured approach as of late. Prior to a brutal knockout loss to Holloway at UFC 300, Gaethje fought beautifully en route to a decision effort over Rafael Fiziev and headkick KO of Dustin Poirier.
Dana White reveals surprising new business venture outside of the UFC
Fighting Passive vs. Aggressive
The momentum the former BMF champion had going for him now gone, with Holloway to thank, Gaethje sees where the holes are in his new, 'passive' fighting style.
"I found success in the Chandler fight and the Fiziev fight, kind of being more passive," Gaethje told UFC on TNT Sports. "I used to be very aggressive and very forward fighter, and then in my mind, I was able to concentrate on not getting hit, not taking damage. At the end of the fight, their face was still jacked up and I was getting the win. I think I kind of bought into that style a little bit too much."
"Especially a guy like Max Holloway, who's so fast, who can cover range so well... really bit me in the a** that night. So, I think it's a give-and-take on how aggressive you need to be. To take a stance where you're gonna go in there and say, 'I'm not gonna get hit,' I think is detrimental to the type of fighter that I am. I think that was ultimately what happened. I think it was something I had to learn - the hard way."
Return Of 'WSOF' Gaethje?
Handed a KO loss right before the buzzer, "The Highlight" Justin Gaethje lost out on a lightweight title shot, having to fight down the rankings again for another crack at it. Gaethje meets Rafael Fiziev in a rematch at UFC 313 this Saturday after his original opponent Dan Hooker pulled out due to injury.
Coach says Dan Hooker tried to fight Justin Gaethje with one arm at UFC 313
Expect the Gaethje of old in the Octagon.
"If you watched me in World Series of Fighting (WSOF), I'm gonna tap into that guy a little more," Gaethje said.
The durable and highly-dangerous Gaethje went undefeated in WSOF, making his UFC debut in 2017 with a perfect 17-0 record.
More UFC & MMA News
• Best fights and fighters to watch at UFC 313 - Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev
• Lightweight star undergoes surgery after UFC 313 withdrawal
• Charlie Cox ‘surprised’ MMA coach in training for 'Daredevil: Born Again'
• (Exclusive) 23-year-old Joshua Van reacts to fighting younger prospect at UFC 313
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.